German AfD party refuses to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at its congress

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 12466 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138192 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122361 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130410 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131072 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165781 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109776 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159909 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104323 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 71731 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124136 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122583 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 66226 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 80594 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138167 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159897 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187879 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177230 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122594 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124146 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140944 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132736 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150140 views
German AfD party refuses to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at its congress

 28016 views

At its congress in Saxony, the far-right Alternative for Germany party did not include a condemnation of Russian aggression in its program. 69% of the delegates voted against this initiative.

In Germany, the far-right party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) did not include in its election program a paragraph condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine at its congress in Riesa, Saxony, on Sunday, January 12, DW reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the AFP news agency, Bundestag member Albrecht Glaser proposed to include a provision in the AfD manifesto condemning Russian aggression. He criticized the fact that the 85-page draft program of the party for the Bundestag elections “does not contain a single word” of criticism of Russia's attack on Ukraine. His proposal would have clearly stated that Russia's war “disregards many norms of the international law of war regarding the protection of civilians,” and therefore the AfD “condemns the behavior of President Putin.

However, as noted, 69 percent of the approximately 600 delegates to the congress voted against this initiative.

In the adopted draft program of the AfD, the war in Ukraine is mentioned only in passing, without criticizing Russia. “The war in Ukraine has shaken the European peace order. We see the future of Ukraine as a neutral state outside NATO and the EU,” the AfD draft document states.

AddendumAddendum

The AfD's election program, adopted by the delegates, in particular, refers to the need to seriously tighten migration policy, and calls “re-emigration” one of the party's goals.

On the first day of the congress, Alice Weidel, the party's candidate for chancellor, said in her speech that she favored “the complete closure of Germany's borders and the return of all undocumented travelers,” as well as “large-scale repatriations.

“I'm telling you absolutely honestly, if it should be called re-emigration, then let it be called re-emigration,” she said.

The AfD also calls for Germany's withdrawal from the EU and the abandonment of the euro, possibly partially. The party's program rejects the deployment of American intermediate-range missiles in Germany and economic sanctions against Russia.

In addition, Alice Weidel promised to restore the Nord Stream pipeline if elected, and advocated a return to nuclear power and an increase in the number of coal-fired power plants. She also opposed efforts to promote renewable energy. Weidel called wind farms “windmills of shame” and promised to demolish them all.

In addition, on January 12, a party congress of right-wing populists decided that the AfD's youth organization, Junge Alternative (JA), would be dissolved and a new organization would be created instead.

In this way, the AfD leadership seeks to tie the youth organization to the party. Thus, it is planned that its members who have reached the age of 16 will continue to be members of the parent party. So far, JA members - with the exception of those on the board - have not been obliged to join the AfD.

Experts also believe that the AfD youth organization will be better protected from a possible ban if it ceases to be independent. The AfD board has proposed the name Patriotische Jugend for the new organization, but it has not yet been approved.

Currently, the AfD ranks second in public opinion polls, gaining an average of 20 percent.

Early parliamentary elections in Germany will be held on February 23.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

