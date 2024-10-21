Georgian President Calls for Pro-European Choice at Thousand-Man Rally in Tbilisi
Kyiv • UNN
Salome Zurabishvili addressed a crowd of thousands in Tbilisi, calling for a vote against the Georgian Dream. The upcoming parliamentary elections are seen as a test of Georgia's pro-Western orientation.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili addressed a crowd of thousands during a rally in Tbilisi, delivering a pro-European message ahead of the parliamentary elections. UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Details
According to her, the people in Tbilisi's central square represent a "free Georgia." Zurabishvili urged people to vote against the current Georgian Dream party.
During Zurabichvili's speech, unidentified people shone a laser in her face from a neighboring roof, apparently trying to distract her.
Activists said that the elections were an opportunity to get a European future for themselves and their children. Many demonstrators said they considered the election to be of existential importance to the country.
Add
The October 26 Georgian parliamentary elections are seen as a test of whether Georgia will return to russia's orbit or maintain its pro-Western orientation.
Last year, the EU granted Georgia candidate status, the first step toward eventual membership. But relations deteriorated sharply after the Georgian Dream party passed a law on "foreign agents" in May, which critics say signals a turn toward russia.
European Council summit announces actual suspension of Georgia's accession to the EU18.10.24, 03:55 • 18623 views
On Sunday, Georgians flying the flags of the EU and Georgia gathered in Freedom Square to support the four main pro-Western opposition groups that will run in next weekend's elections.
Zurabishvili, who has mostly ceremonial powers, was elected in 2018 with the support of the Georgian Dream, but has since become one of its harshest critics. Opinion polls show that Georgian Dream remains the most popular party in the country, although it has lost ground since 2020, when it won almost 50% of the vote and a narrow parliamentary majority.
Recall
Salome Zurabishvili addressed the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova, emphasizing the joint fight against russian aggression. She called on international partners to support Georgia's European integration aspirations.
Georgian President promises to repeal pro-Russian laws if opposition wins - media14.10.24, 16:12 • 11596 views