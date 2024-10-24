Georgian Interior Ministry dismisses employee who condemned the beating of demonstrators by special forces
Kyiv • UNN
Ramin Siradze said that he was forced to leave the Interior Ministry after criticizing the ill-treatment of protesters during the protests against the law on foreign agents. This is not the first case of dismissal in the department due to criticism of the system.
Former employee of the General Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Ramin Siradze claims that he was forced to resign from the agency after he condemned the beating of demonstrators by special forces, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.
Details
Siradze had been working in the system since 2011. He did not specify when his dismissal took place, linking it to the protests against the law on foreign agents this spring.
"During the protests at the time of the adoption of the Russian law, when I was watching people being massacred, I and several of my colleagues struggled to wrestle a man of 60-65 years old from the special forces near the First School.
On such occasions, I openly recorded my opinion that beating people with such brutality goes beyond any limits. That's why I and another employee were summoned and told that we were slandering the police and were on the other side and had to write resignation letters," Siradze wrote on his Facebook page.
Georgia has started filling out the register of “foreign agents”: a Ukrainian organization to help refugees has been added to it01.10.24, 19:06 • 33479 views
He added that today "many decent police officers" continue to work in the system, whom he respects and maintains friendly relations with.
"I will never slander a decent police officer," he added. The former Interior Ministry official concluded his address with the phrase "All to the polls!".
Siradze restricted access to the publication shortly after it appeared. The post was noticed by opposition media.
The Georgian Interior Ministry has not yet commented on Siradze's statement.
Let's add
According to the agency, this is not the first time that police officers who opposed the system have been dismissed. In November 2023, Goga Razmadze, the head of the regional office of the Human Rights Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, was dismissed from his post after he spoke about violations in the department on social media. The General Inspectorate recognized his public statements as aimed at discrediting the leadership. This resulted in disciplinary action.
Razmadze appealed his dismissal in court. The plaintiff's petition was upheld, and the court prohibited appointing another person to Goga Razmadze's position until the end of the proceedings.
The Constitutional Court of Georgia refused to suspend the “law on foreign agents”10.10.24, 09:31 • 11228 views