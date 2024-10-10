The Constitutional Court of Georgia refused to suspend the “law on foreign agents”

The Constitutional Court of Georgia has refused to satisfy the plaintiffs' petition and suspend the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" - the so-called "law on foreign agents". This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

The lawsuit against the parliament was filed by the president, opposition MPs, non-governmental organizations and the media. They demanded that this temporary measure be applied until the Constitutional Court makes a final decision on the constitutionality of the law itself.

The ruling Georgian Dream party was satisfied with the court's decision. They believe that the plaintiffs failed to present any arguments during the hearings that the law violated the Constitution or European values.

The opposition and civil society called the refusal to suspend the law "a betrayal of the constitution and fulfillment of the government's order.

Georgia's ruling party uses photos of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russia for its election banners