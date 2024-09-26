ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Georgia's ruling party uses photos of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russia for its election banners

Georgia's ruling party uses photos of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russia for its election banners

Kyiv  •  UNN

Georgia's ruling party posted campaign banners with photos of destroyed Ukrainian cities. They were contrasted with peaceful Georgian cities, calling for “choosing peace” and “saying no to war.

The ruling party of Georgia, Georgian Dream, used photos of destroyed Ukrainian cities as part of its election campaign. The images of destruction were contrasted with Georgian cities, fountains and new buses. This was reported by a number of Georgian media outlets, UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that the new banners appeared this Thursday, September 26. In most cases, these are the same type of posters or videos, where images of destruction in Ukraine are contrasted with entire Georgian cities and fountains.

The captions on the banners call on voters to "choose peace" and "say no to war." In some places, a part of the poster with photos of the destruction is supplemented with numbers in the electoral lists of opposition pro-Western parties. 

According to the portal Sova , some of the most recognizable photos, including those of Kyiv and Mariupol, can be seen in some of the frames. 

Meanwhile , the video on the official page of the Georgian Dream party has already garnered about 4,000 reactions and several hundred comments. 

Among the latter, many share the idea of the "Georgian Dream" and approve of such advertising.

Recall

In the spring , Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze statedthat no one would wait for Maidan in Georgia and cynically mentioned the "results" of the protests for Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
irakli-kobakhidzeIrakli Kobakhidze
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
kyivKyiv

