Georgia has started filling out the register of “foreign agents”: a Ukrainian organization to help refugees has been added to it

Georgia has started filling out the register of “foreign agents”: a Ukrainian organization to help refugees has been added to it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33429 views

Georgia has begun to compile a list of “foreign agent” organizations. The list includes the Youth Organization of Ukrainians in Georgia - Svitanok, which helps Ukrainian refugees integrate in the country.

Georgia began to compile a list of “foreign agent” organizations after a law came into force a few months ago. The list almost immediately included the organization of Ukrainians “Youth Organization of Ukrainians of Georgia - Svitanok”. This is reported by Echo of the Caucasus, UNN .

Details

The publication notes that a total of nine non-governmental organizations have been included in the list of foreign agents. Among them:

  • “Trade Union of Farmers and Agricultural Workers of Georgia”, 
  • “Kutaisi Youth House,
  •  “Union of Christians”,
  •  Jewish Cultural and Educational Foundation, 
  • “Inclusive practices, which works on initiatives for people with disabilities, 
  • “Youth Organization of Ukrainians in Georgia - Svitanok”.

The names of organizations and their financial declarations are published on the website of the State Register of Georgia.

According to the law, media and NGOs that received more than 20% of their income from abroad as of 2023 (the vast majority of Georgian online media and NGOs working mainly with Western funds) had to apply for registration as organizations pursuing the interests of a foreign power through the Civil Service Hall.

Reaction of the Youth Organization of Ukrainians in Georgia - Svitanok

Representatives of the organization toldthat they help Ukrainian refugees integrate in Georgia and “build civil society.

Against the backdrop of being included in the list of “foreign agents,” the organization stated that they oppose “restrictive actions of the public sector,” and called the law on “foreign agents” an “obstacle to the European Union.

At the same time, they agreed to register in the Foreign Influence Transparency Register. The organization explained that it could not risk losing the opportunity to provide assistance to Ukrainians because of non-compliance with the law.

Recall

In August, the law on “foreign agents” officially came into force in Georgia - it was signed by the speaker of the country's parliament, thus bypassing the veto of President Salome Zurabishvili.

The adoption of this law caused public outrage, with thousands of people protesting against the adoption of this document for several weeks. Critics of the bill consider it similar to the Russian bill, which the Kremlin uses to suppress freedom of speech in its country. 

After the law was passed, the EU suspended some of its aid to Georgia, and the US  postponed military exercises indefinitely.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
european-unionEuropean Union
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

