Geneticists reveal the secret of the origin of modern Yemenis

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45663 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146237 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126694 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134360 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133698 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170489 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110533 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163628 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104443 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113946 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129897 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128588 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 32189 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 94276 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101384 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146238 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170490 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163629 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191393 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180628 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128588 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129897 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142688 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134327 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151528 views
Geneticists reveal the secret of the origin of modern Yemenis

Geneticists reveal the secret of the origin of modern Yemenis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 27275 views

The researchers analyzed the genomes of Yemenis and found two main gene flows - from Palestine 5220 years ago and from East Africa 750 years ago. The results show a mix of Levantine and African genetic markers.

The researchers analyzed 46 whole genomes and 169 genotype arrays of Yemeni individuals, as well as 351 comparative genotype arrays from neighboring populations.

Transmits UNN with reference to Scientific Reports.

Details

Researchers from Khalifa University, Saudi Arabia, working with regional and international colleagues, have studied Yemeni DNA to find out how migrations from the Levant, Arabia, and East Africa shaped the modern Yemeni gene pool.

In the study, titled "Human Migration from the Levant and Arabia to Yemen since the Last Glacial Maximum," the researchers analyzed 46 whole genomes and 169 genotype arrays of Yemeni people, as well as 351 comparative genotype arrays of neighboring populations.

 Experts were specifically looking for signals of migration from the Levant, Iran, and longtime trading partners, as well as the presence of genetic traits outside of Africa.

Image

The paternal Y-chromosome haplogroups were dominated by J1, a marker associated with Southwest Asia, indicating ancient ties to the Levant and Arabia through the male line.

Mitochondrial DNA haplogroups revealed a significant African matrilineal influence.

Almost one-third of Yemeni samples carry African-specific mtDNA haplogroups, such as L2a1, the most common haplotype in sub-Saharan Africa. This suggests strong gene drift through females from East Africa to Yemen. 

British archaeologists reconstruct the face of a 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman02.05.24, 18:16 • 110385 views

The frequencies of Neanderthal alleles in the population hint at exchanges that may have occurred early in the migration from Africa and were similar to those found elsewhere in Arabia.

Two major gene flow events emerge from the data: one about 5220 years ago involving the population of Palestine, and the other about 750 years ago involving East African groups.

Yemen is a country in southwestern Asia, bordering Saudi Arabia to the north and Oman to the east. Covering an area of approximately 455,000 square kilometers, with a coastline of approximately 2,000 kilometers, Yemen is the second largest country on the Arabian Peninsula. 

Sanaa is its constitutional capital and largest city. Yemen has an estimated population of 34.7 million people, mostly Muslim Arabs. 

Sanaa is its constitutional capital and largest city. Yemen has an estimated population of 34.7 million people, mostly Muslim Arabs. 

Yemeni Houthis with Iranian support have become a powerful military force - ONN04.11.24, 04:00 • 52288 views

Due to its geographical location, Yemen has been at the crossroads of many civilizations for over 7,000 years. In 1200 BC, the Sabeans formed a thriving trading kingdom that included parts of modern-day Ethiopia and Eritrea.

In 275 AD, it was replaced by the Himyarite Kingdom, which covered most of the modern territory of Yemen and was strongly influenced by Judaism.

Christianity came to Yemen in the fourth century, and the seventh century saw the rapid spread of Islam. Yemeni troops played a decisive role in the early Islamic conquests.

During the 19th century, the country was divided between the Ottoman and British empires.

Yemeni Houthi rebels are at the center of tensions in the Middle East.

Yemen's Houthi rebels are at the center of growing tensions in the Middle East.

The Houthis are an armed political and religious group that identifies with Yemen's Shiite Muslim minority, the Zaidis. Along with Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, the group positions itself against Israel, the United States, and the West. 

Israel and Hamas resume talks in Qatar: what is known about the new attempt05.01.25, 16:47 • 32975 views

The group was founded in the 1990s by Hussein al-Houthi, but the world first heard of its existence in the early 2000s, when it fought against Yemen's longtime authoritarian President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

In 2011, during the Arab Spring, Saleh handed over power to his deputy Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. It was during Hadi's turbulent rule that Iranian-backed Houthi rebels broke out of their northern Yemeni stronghold and captured the capital Sanaa in 2014.

In 2015, the group forced Hadi to flee abroad after seizing part of the country.

Image

A Saudi-led coalition intervened to try to restore the Yemeni government, recognized by the international community as being in exile, but the conflict eventually escalated into a war that devastated the country, killing 150,000 people, including civilians and combatants, and creating a humanitarian catastrophe. The war ended with a ceasefire more than a year ago, but permanent peace has yet to be achieved.

Israel reports another intercepted missile strike from Yemen05.01.25, 11:32 • 42458 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies

