Israel and Hamas resume talks in Qatar: what is known about the new attempt

Israel has confirmed the resumption of indirect talks with Hamas in Qatar to free hostages held in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli strikes have killed more than 80 people, according to local emergency services.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that indirect talks with Hamas have resumed in Qatar to release hostages abducted during the October 2023 bombing.

Efforts are being made to release hostages, including the Israeli delegation that left yesterday (Friday) for talks in Qatar - his office said in a statement.

Katz said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given “detailed instructions to continue the negotiations.

