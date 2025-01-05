Israel and Hamas resume talks in Qatar: what is known about the new attempt

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 47235 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146612 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126914 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134572 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133820 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170697 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110578 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163768 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130122 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128825 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 33661 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 95607 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101579 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146617 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170701 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163770 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191529 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180758 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128827 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130123 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134372 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151573 views
Israel and Hamas resume talks in Qatar: what is known about the new attempt

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32976 views

An Israeli delegation arrives in Qatar to resume indirect talks with Hamas on the release of hostages. Prime Minister Netanyahu provided detailed instructions for the negotiation process.

Israel has confirmed the resumption of indirect talks with Hamas in Qatar to free hostages held in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli strikes have killed more than 80 people, according to local emergency services.

Transmits to UNN with reference to France24.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that indirect talks with Hamas have resumed in Qatar to release hostages abducted during the October 2023 bombing.

Efforts are being made to release hostages, including the Israeli delegation that left yesterday (Friday) for talks in Qatar

- his office said in a statement.

Katz said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given “detailed instructions to continue the negotiations.

Recall

The Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a missilelaunched by the Houthis from Yemen before it entered the country's airspace. Israel has warned the Houthis and Iran of the possibility of devastating strikes in response to the attacks.

IDF destroys Hamas' clandestine weapons production base05.01.25, 02:30 • 28157 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
katarQatar
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
yemenYemen

