IDF destroys Hamas' clandestine weapons production base

Israeli soldiers of the Yahalom unit and the 99th Division eliminated a Hamas clandestine weapons production base in the central part of the Gaza Strip. In addition, the Israeli military killed a group of terrorists in southern Gaza. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Telegram, UNN reports.

It is noted that the unit's soldiers, acting on accurate intelligence, discovered and eliminated an underground tunnel route. It housed a Hamas weapons production complex during operations in the central Gaza Strip.

The complex housed military equipment, several lathes, as well as machining and cutting machines used, among other things, for the production of weapons.

Soldiers discovered underground tunnels with blast-resistant doors and utility rooms used by Hamas terrorists.

The division's engineer forces, the 551st Brigade and the Yahalom unit removed the findings, mapped the area and destroyed the facility. The destruction of the production facility is another blow to Hamas's attempts to rebuild its capabilities - the statement said.

The Israeli Defense Forces conducted a precision strike in Khan Younis, killing Hamas internal security chief Hasam Shahwan. The operation was conducted using precision weapons to minimize risks to civilians.