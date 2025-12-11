General Staff Report: 165 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third in the Pokrovsk direction

As of 10:00 PM on December 11, 2025, 165 combat engagements took place at the front. The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting offensive plans and depleting the combat potential of Russian troops. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 27 air strikes, used 3 missiles and dropped 58 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 2778 kamikaze drone attacks.

Pokrovsk direction. 48 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units were recorded. The greatest activity was in the areas of Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnograd, and Pokrovsk. According to preliminary data, 125 occupiers were eliminated and 40 were wounded in this direction.

Oleksandrivka direction. The enemy attacked 24 times near Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, and other settlements.

Kostiantynivka direction. The occupiers stormed positions 18 times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, and others.

Orikhiv direction. The invading forces attacked positions 16 times in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, and Stepnohirsk.

Lyman direction. Russian troops stormed positions 10 times.

Combat engagements and attacks were also recorded in the North-Slobozhanskyi, Kursk, South-Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovskyi directions.

