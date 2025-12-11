General Staff Report: 165 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third in the Pokrovsk direction

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
05:49 PM • 8326 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
05:00 PM • 14302 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 17014 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 20497 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 28769 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 17706 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 19593 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16438 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16651 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16964 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
92%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 25398 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 40743 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideoDecember 11, 11:42 AM • 22371 views
CEC named the period needed to prepare for democratic electionsDecember 11, 12:38 PM • 4276 views
Washington discussed creating C5 with China and Russia to counter G7 - mediaDecember 11, 12:39 PM • 9354 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 28769 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 40745 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 42928 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 54252 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 55296 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 25402 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 29516 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 34987 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 30798 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 39572 views
Actual
Technology
ChatGPT
Heating
The Economist
Social network

General Staff Report: 165 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

On December 11, 2025, 165 combat engagements took place at the front, 48 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched 1 missile and 27 air strikes, used 3 missiles and dropped 58 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 2778 kamikaze drone attacks.

General Staff Report: 165 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third in the Pokrovsk direction

As of 10:00 PM on December 11, 2025, 165 combat engagements took place at the front. The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting offensive plans and depleting the combat potential of Russian troops. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 27 air strikes, used 3 missiles and dropped 58 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 2778 kamikaze drone attacks.

Pokrovsk direction. 48 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units were recorded. The greatest activity was in the areas of Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnograd, and Pokrovsk. According to preliminary data, 125 occupiers were eliminated and 40 were wounded in this direction.

Russia lost almost one and a half thousand soldiers in Ukraine in one day - General Staff11.12.25, 07:14 • 3260 views

Oleksandrivka direction. The enemy attacked 24 times near Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, and other settlements.

Kostiantynivka direction. The occupiers stormed positions 18 times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, and others.

Orikhiv direction. The invading forces attacked positions 16 times in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, and Stepnohirsk.

Lyman direction. Russian troops stormed positions 10 times.

Combat engagements and attacks were also recorded in the North-Slobozhanskyi, Kursk, South-Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovskyi directions.

A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is known11.12.25, 06:03 • 34830 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine