Russia lost almost one and a half thousand soldiers in Ukraine in one day - General Staff

December 10, 09:59 PM • 10978 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 21933 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 23513 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 25553 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 23688 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 22469 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 27518 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 21086 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 20372 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 31727 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ukraine has submitted its response to the latest US peace plan draft - MediaDecember 10, 08:16 PM • 4386 views
The Cabinet of Ministers allocates almost UAH 31 million for the elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack on Ternopil - SvyrydenkoDecember 10, 08:56 PM • 3416 views
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhoto01:49 AM • 7628 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote against02:57 AM • 7634 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideo04:03 AM • 6338 views
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 18327 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 20963 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 27406 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 31716 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 35422 views
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 13469 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 18868 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 15734 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 23150 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 33291 views
Russia lost almost one and a half thousand soldiers in Ukraine in one day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

On December 10, Russian troops lost 1,460 soldiers and 82 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.12.25 are estimated at 1,185,080 personnel.

Russia lost almost one and a half thousand soldiers in Ukraine in one day - General Staff

On December 10, Russian troops lost 1,460 soldiers and 82 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.12.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1,185,080 (+1460) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11,404 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23,699 (+7)
        • artillery systems ‒  34,992 (+23)
          • MLRS ‒  1,564 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒  1,253 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  431 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  89,148 (+82)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4,058 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  69,507 (+157)
                            • special equipment ‒  4,022 (+3)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              US Secretary of State Marco Rubio  stated  that Ukraine and Russia are fighting for 30-50 km of territory and 20% of the Donetsk region. He noted that the US is trying to help Ukraine restore its economy and obtain security guarantees.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

