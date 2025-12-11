A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is known

On the night of Thursday, December 11, drones attacked the Russian city of Veliky Novgorod. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the local chemical plant PJSC "Acron" was attacked by a UAV. A fire broke out at the enterprise.

Locals report that there were more than 5 hits, like in the video - stated in one of the messages.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, Alexander Dronov, confirmed the attack on the regional center.

The air defense system is operating in the Novgorod region. All operational services are on high alert. Please remain calm. I am keeping the situation under personal control. ... Attention! Dear Novgorodians, if you detect a UAV, please remain calm and report all possible situations to 112. All operational services are on high alert. - the official reported on Telegram.

For reference

The chemical plant PJSC "Acron" in Veliky Novgorod is one of the largest chemical production facilities in Russia. Part of its products and raw materials have a dual purpose - in particular, they are used as a key component in the production of explosives.

Recall

