December 10, 09:59 PM • 6848 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 16027 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 20103 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 22367 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 21063 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 20693 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 25054 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 20516 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 19956 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 29727 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

In the Russian city of Veliky Novgorod, a large-scale fire broke out at a chemical plant on the night of December 11 as a result of a drone attack. Part of the plant's products have a dual purpose - in particular, they are used as a component in the production of explosives.

A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is known

On the night of Thursday, December 11, drones attacked the Russian city of Veliky Novgorod. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the local chemical plant PJSC "Acron" was attacked by a UAV. A fire broke out at the enterprise.

Locals report that there were more than 5 hits, like in the video

- stated in one of the messages.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, Alexander Dronov, confirmed the attack on the regional center.

The air defense system is operating in the Novgorod region. All operational services are on high alert. Please remain calm. I am keeping the situation under personal control. ... Attention! Dear Novgorodians, if you detect a UAV, please remain calm and report all possible situations to 112. All operational services are on high alert.

- the official reported on Telegram.

For reference

The chemical plant PJSC "Acron" in Veliky Novgorod is one of the largest chemical production facilities in Russia. Part of its products and raw materials have a dual purpose - in particular, they are used as a key component in the production of explosives.

Recall

In late November, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful strike on the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

Drones attacked a seaport in Russia's Temryuk: fuel tanks are burning - media05.12.25, 03:02 • 5584 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents