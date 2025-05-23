General Staff on the situation at the front: 150 combat clashes, the enemy used 1291 kamikaze drones

$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 50917 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 54181 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 50074 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 65394 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 59789 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 50370 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 50124 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46471 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 163936 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67231 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Popular news

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

May 23, 12:05 PM • 103341 views

Mineral Resources Agreement: Ukraine and the USA launched the Reconstruction Fund

May 23, 01:54 PM • 9720 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 22331 views

Battles for Sumy and Kharkiv will begin: Zhorin pointed out the main dangers of Putin's "buffer zone"

03:13 PM • 11817 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 19487 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 50917 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 163936 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 259367 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 339346 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 327119 views
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

07:29 PM • 1900 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

06:15 PM • 4628 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

05:58 PM • 5660 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 19568 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 22413 views
General Staff on the situation at the front: 150 combat clashes, the enemy used 1291 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

During the day, 150 combat clashes took place at the front. The enemy launched 50 air strikes, dropped 80 KABs, used 1291 kamikaze drones and carried out 4204 shellings.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 150 combat clashes, the enemy used 1291 kamikaze drones

In total, 150 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of this day. The occupiers dropped 80 CABs, and also involved 1291 kamikaze drones for destruction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 50 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 80 CABs. In addition, the Russians involved 1,291 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 4,204 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements 

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked three times today in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Dvorichna.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kolosnykivka, Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove, fighting is still ongoing in two locations.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked 16 times near the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Grekivka, Yampolivka and towards Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka. Five clashes are still ongoing.

Our defenders repelled two of the three attacks in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy advanced near Kurdyumivka and towards Bila Hora, the battle continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 20 times. The occupiers concentrated their main efforts on the offensive in the areas of the settlements of Romanivka, Ozaryanivka, Krymske, Druzhba and Toretsk. Our defenders successfully repelled 18 attacks, fighting continues.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried 45 times to break through our defense near the settlements of Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Malinivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka, six clashes are still ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today 403 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 237 of them are irretrievable. Also, seven armored combat vehicles, 14 vehicles, 40 motorcycles, one 2S1 self-propelled artillery unit, one cannon, mortar, 13 UAVs, generator, two control points and one UAV antenna were destroyed. In addition, a tank, armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, eight motorcycles, two cannons and a mortar of the enemy were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 18 enemy assault actions near the settlements of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske and in the direction of Odradne, nine more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried five times to advance to the positions of our units in the Steppe area and in the direction of Novodanilivka, and were repulsed.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy had two futile attempts to attack Ukrainian fortifications.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the enemy in the Kursk direction, where the invader carried out 39 assault actions on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day, four clashes are still ongoing. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs, and carried out 239 artillery shellings, 12 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Russian losses per day: minus 870 soldiers, 32 artillery systems and 4 tanks22.05.25, 08:03 • 2976 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Vovchansk
Kursk
Pokrovsk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
