General Staff on the situation at the front: 150 combat clashes, the enemy used 1291 kamikaze drones

In total, 150 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of this day. The occupiers dropped 80 CABs, and also involved 1291 kamikaze drones for destruction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 50 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 80 CABs. In addition, the Russians involved 1,291 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 4,204 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked three times today in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Dvorichna.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kolosnykivka, Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove, fighting is still ongoing in two locations.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked 16 times near the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Grekivka, Yampolivka and towards Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka. Five clashes are still ongoing.

Our defenders repelled two of the three attacks in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy advanced near Kurdyumivka and towards Bila Hora, the battle continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 20 times. The occupiers concentrated their main efforts on the offensive in the areas of the settlements of Romanivka, Ozaryanivka, Krymske, Druzhba and Toretsk. Our defenders successfully repelled 18 attacks, fighting continues.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried 45 times to break through our defense near the settlements of Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Malinivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka, six clashes are still ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today 403 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 237 of them are irretrievable. Also, seven armored combat vehicles, 14 vehicles, 40 motorcycles, one 2S1 self-propelled artillery unit, one cannon, mortar, 13 UAVs, generator, two control points and one UAV antenna were destroyed. In addition, a tank, armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, eight motorcycles, two cannons and a mortar of the enemy were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 18 enemy assault actions near the settlements of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske and in the direction of Odradne, nine more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried five times to advance to the positions of our units in the Steppe area and in the direction of Novodanilivka, and were repulsed.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy had two futile attempts to attack Ukrainian fortifications.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the enemy in the Kursk direction, where the invader carried out 39 assault actions on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day, four clashes are still ongoing. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs, and carried out 239 artillery shellings, 12 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

