General Staff on the front situation: 283 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched over 2.2 thousand drones

Since the beginning of the day, 283 combat engagements have taken place at the front. As reported by the General Staff, the enemy used 2211 kamikaze drones and carried out 2061 shellings, UNN reports.

The enemy launched one missile strike, using six missiles, 50 air strikes, dropping 144 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 2211 kamikaze drones and carried out 2061 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks, the enemy carried out 57 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards Fyholivka. Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks.

13 attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction, towards Kupyansk, Podoly, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosinove, Nova Kruhliakivka, Novoplatonivka. Another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 22 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Serednie, Zarichne, and towards Druzhliubivka, Stavky, Shyikivka, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 14 attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the area of the settlement of Dronivka and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one attack in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 30 times near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Sofiivka.

Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 63 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Myrnohrad, Filya and towards the settlements of Toretsk, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka, Hryshyne, Novyi Donbas. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 146 occupiers and wounded 46; destroyed 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, 16 units of automotive transport, one unit of special equipment, and also hit seven units of automotive equipment and four shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped seven attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Pryvillia and towards the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Ivanivka, Oleksandhrad. The settlement of Kolomiytsi was subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 26 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Myrny and towards Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zelena Dibrova, Barvinivka, Nizhenka, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the area of Kamianske, Shcherbaky and towards Lukianivske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were noted.

Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day