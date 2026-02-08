General Staff on the front situation: 283 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched over 2.2 thousand drones

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
07:59 PM • 2100 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
05:37 PM • 10607 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
04:39 PM • 14432 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 16586 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 19240 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 18570 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 13523 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 11668 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24080 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 38026 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.7m/s
78%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Two skiers died in France due to an avalanche in the AlpsFebruary 8, 11:04 AM • 9648 views
FSB announced the extradition to Russia of a suspect in the assassination attempt on General AlekseevFebruary 8, 11:28 AM • 12730 views
Kyiv region returns to schedules, energy workers stabilized the situation - DTEKPhotoFebruary 8, 01:46 PM • 5532 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayor03:32 PM • 13650 views
India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - mediaVideo06:41 PM • 5480 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 26538 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 47914 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 66795 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 60646 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 61304 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Village
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 23792 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 37797 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 39412 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 48008 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 50697 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

General Staff on the front situation: 283 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched over 2.2 thousand drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

According to the General Staff, the enemy today used 2211 kamikaze drones and carried out 2061 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

General Staff on the front situation: 283 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched over 2.2 thousand drones

Since the beginning of the day, 283 combat engagements have taken place at the front. As reported by the General Staff, the enemy used 2211 kamikaze drones and carried out 2061 shellings, UNN reports.

The enemy launched one missile strike, using six missiles, 50 air strikes, dropping 144 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 2211 kamikaze drones and carried out 2061 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks, the enemy carried out 57 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards Fyholivka. Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks.

13 attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction, towards Kupyansk, Podoly, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosinove, Nova Kruhliakivka, Novoplatonivka. Another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 22 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Serednie, Zarichne, and towards Druzhliubivka, Stavky, Shyikivka, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 14 attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the area of the settlement of Dronivka and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one attack in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 30 times near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Sofiivka.

Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers08.02.26, 21:59 • 2122 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 63 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Myrnohrad, Filya and towards the settlements of Toretsk, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka, Hryshyne, Novyi Donbas. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 146 occupiers and wounded 46; destroyed 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, 16 units of automotive transport, one unit of special equipment, and also hit seven units of automotive equipment and four shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped seven attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Pryvillia and towards the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Ivanivka, Oleksandhrad. The settlement of Kolomiytsi was subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 26 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Myrny and towards Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zelena Dibrova, Barvinivka, Nizhenka, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the area of Kamianske, Shcherbaky and towards Lukianivske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were noted.

Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day08.02.26, 07:46 • 6316 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine