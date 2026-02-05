General Staff on the front situation: 140 combat engagements, the enemy launched over 4.1 thousand kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of the day, 140 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 4130 kamikaze drones and carried out 2315 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 55 air strikes, dropping 130 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4130 kamikaze drones and carried out 2315 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack; the enemy carried out 66 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice in the area of Vovchansk.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks in the Kupyansk direction, in the area of Zagryzove and towards Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eight attacks in the areas of Drobysheve, Zarichne, and towards Stavky, Dibrova. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled eight attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the area of Dronivka and towards Zakitne, Platonivka. Three more combat engagements are currently not completed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 17 times today near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filia, and towards Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Novyi Donbas. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 53 occupiers and wounded 37; destroyed 18 unmanned aerial vehicles, three units of automotive transport, seven units of special equipment, and also hit a self-propelled artillery unit, five units of automotive equipment, two units of special equipment, two UAV control points, and 12 shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped three attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Zlahoda and towards Oleksandrogra. Green Valley, Levadne, Orly were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 22 attacks by the occupiers – in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene. In some locations, battles are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Barvinivka, Rizdvyanka, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Hirke, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Prymorske. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Shevchenkivske, Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the invaders unsuccessfully tried to improve their position once.

