General Staff on the front situation: 140 combat engagements, the enemy launched over 4.1 thousand kamikaze drones

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 17447 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 17082 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 19025 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 30887 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 63880 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 28490 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 27540 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22041 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14949 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14571 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.5m/s
81%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 23862 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concludedFebruary 5, 12:00 PM • 27055 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found deadFebruary 5, 12:12 PM • 14038 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 19543 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 8860 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules08:38 PM • 24 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 17447 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 63880 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 68237 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 98190 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Donald Tusk
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideo06:35 PM • 2908 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 8860 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 19543 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 23862 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 48830 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Truth Social

General Staff on the front situation: 140 combat engagements, the enemy launched over 4.1 thousand kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Since the beginning of the day, 140 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 4,130 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,315 shelling attacks.

General Staff on the front situation: 140 combat engagements, the enemy launched over 4.1 thousand kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of the day, 140 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 4130 kamikaze drones and carried out 2315 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 55 air strikes, dropping 130 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4130 kamikaze drones and carried out 2315 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack; the enemy carried out 66 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice in the area of Vovchansk.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks in the Kupyansk direction, in the area of Zagryzove and towards Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eight attacks in the areas of Drobysheve, Zarichne, and towards Stavky, Dibrova. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled eight attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the area of Dronivka and towards Zakitne, Platonivka. Three more combat engagements are currently not completed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 17 times today near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka.

Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff05.02.26, 11:33 • 27540 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filia, and towards Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Novyi Donbas. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 53 occupiers and wounded 37; destroyed 18 unmanned aerial vehicles, three units of automotive transport, seven units of special equipment, and also hit a self-propelled artillery unit, five units of automotive equipment, two units of special equipment, two UAV control points, and 12 shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped three attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Zlahoda and towards Oleksandrogra. Green Valley, Levadne, Orly were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 22 attacks by the occupiers – in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene. In some locations, battles are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Barvinivka, Rizdvyanka, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Hirke, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Prymorske. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Shevchenkivske, Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the invaders unsuccessfully tried to improve their position once.

AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General Staff05.02.26, 06:49 • 22550 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine