Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the infrastructure of the "Kapustin Yar" training ground, writes UNN.

Throughout January 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of successful strikes on a complex of hangar-type buildings, where pre-launch preparation of medium-range intercontinental ballistic missiles takes place at the "Kapustin Yar" training ground in the Astrakhan region, Russia, using long-range Ukrainian-made strike weapons, including the FP-5 "Flamingo". - reported the General Staff.

As noted, "according to available information, part of the buildings on the territory of the training ground sustained damage of varying degrees, one of the hangars was significantly damaged, and part of the personnel was evacuated from the territory."

"To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region