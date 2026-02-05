$43.170.02
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 1066 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 1392 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 5940 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 16556 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 27053 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 21330 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 20604 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 20557 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 19118 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

In January 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched strikes on the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan region, where ballistic missiles are being prepared. Some buildings were damaged, and one hangar was significantly hit.

Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the infrastructure of the "Kapustin Yar" training ground, writes UNN.

Throughout January 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of successful strikes on a complex of hangar-type buildings, where pre-launch preparation of medium-range intercontinental ballistic missiles takes place at the "Kapustin Yar" training ground in the Astrakhan region, Russia, using long-range Ukrainian-made strike weapons, including the FP-5 "Flamingo".

- reported the General Staff.

As noted, "according to available information, part of the buildings on the territory of the training ground sustained damage of varying degrees, one of the hangars was significantly damaged, and part of the personnel was evacuated from the territory."

"To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Nuclear weapons
Martial law
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine