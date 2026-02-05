Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
In January 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched strikes on the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan region, where ballistic missiles are being prepared. Some buildings were damaged, and one hangar was significantly hit.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the infrastructure of the "Kapustin Yar" training ground, writes UNN.
Throughout January 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of successful strikes on a complex of hangar-type buildings, where pre-launch preparation of medium-range intercontinental ballistic missiles takes place at the "Kapustin Yar" training ground in the Astrakhan region, Russia, using long-range Ukrainian-made strike weapons, including the FP-5 "Flamingo".
As noted, "according to available information, part of the buildings on the territory of the training ground sustained damage of varying degrees, one of the hangars was significantly damaged, and part of the personnel was evacuated from the territory."
"To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.
