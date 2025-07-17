General Staff on the front situation: 131 combat engagements, the enemy used 1249 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 131 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 1249 kamikaze drones and carried out 4280 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 62 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 90 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1249 kamikaze drones and carried out 4280 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 11 assault actions of the occupiers, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units nine times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Starytsia, two combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Okip, Borshchova, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Zelene Hai, Nova Kruhliakivka, and in the direction of Pishchane. Ukrainian defenders have already stopped three enemy attacks, one more battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 18 times near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Serebrianka, and towards Shandryholove, seven combat engagements are ongoing.

Three enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the Hryhorivka area and in the direction of Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian units seven times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Petrivka, Rusyniv Yar, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, all combat engagements in the direction have already been completed.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 48 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 231 occupiers were neutralized, 130 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a tank, three armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, three motorcycles, two cannons, 18 UAVs, one satellite communication terminal, and five UAV control antennas; a tank, five cannons, and two motorcycles of the occupiers were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Zirka, Temerivka, Myrny, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsky directions, no enemy attacks were recorded, but the enemy launched air strikes on Bilohirya, Stepnohirsk, and Olhivka.

Russian troops lost 1190 occupiers and 453 units of equipment in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine