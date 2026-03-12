$43.980.1150.930.10
Exclusive
09:38 PM • 74 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 11347 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 21012 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 23951 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 16274 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 16168 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 13729 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 22357 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 39398 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 49340 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Tags
Authors
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 23951 views
General Staff on the front situation: 122 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched over 4.1 thousand drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1578 views

The General Staff reported 122 combat engagements and massive shelling of the Armed Forces' positions. The enemy used 4,151 kamikaze drones and dropped 191 guided aerial bombs.

General Staff on the front situation: 122 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched over 4.1 thousand drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 122 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 4151 kamikaze drones and carried out 2821 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 54 air strikes – dropping 191 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4151 kamikaze drones and carried out 2821 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice, carried out 88 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including one using a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the direction of the settlement of Zybyne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of the settlements of Podoly and Hlushkivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the direction of the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance six times in the direction of Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Platonivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 20 times today in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka and in the areas of Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne and in the direction of Novooleksandrivka. Three assault actions are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 28 occupiers were eliminated and 13 were wounded; four units of special equipment, an electronic warfare system were destroyed, a tank, four units of enemy vehicles and two units of special equipment, a UAV control point and 14 shelters for personnel were damaged. 207 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position five times, attacking in the areas of Rybne, Berezove and Novohryhorivka. Two attacks are ongoing. Pokrovske, Pidhavrylivka, Orly, Nove Pole and Samiilivka were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 24 attacks by the occupiers: in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, Zelene and in the direction of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Rivne, Novoukrainka, Liubytske, Novoselevka, Rizdvyanka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack in the direction of Prymorske, and also launched an air strike on Tavriyske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but launched an air strike on the settlement of Odradochamyanka.

In other directions, there were no significant changes in the situation, the General Staff summarized.

45 attacks already recorded on the front, the enemy is most active in the Huliaipole direction - General Staff12.03.26, 16:16 • 2202 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka