45 attacks already recorded on the front, the enemy is most active in the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has already reached 45. The enemy is most active in the Huliaipole direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Rohizne, Ulanove, Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Bachivsk, Korenyok, Khodyne, Ryzhivka. In the Chernihiv region: Huta-Studenetska, Senkivka, Semenivka - the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice, launched two air strikes, dropped six aerial bombs, carried out 50 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which was with the use of a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once towards the settlement of Zybyne. The combat engagement continues.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced twice towards the settlements of Podoly and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, Drobysheve. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, and in the areas of Pleshchiivka and Rusynyi Yar. One battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried six times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne. One combat engagement is not yet over.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the Rybne area. In addition, Pokrovske was subjected to an enemy air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 18 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, Zelene, and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Rivne, Novoukrainka, Liubytske, Novoselevka. Nine combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Tavriyske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Defense Forces hit Russian radar station in occupied Crimea, S-300, and enemy warehouses - General Staff