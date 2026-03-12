45 attacks already recorded on the front, the enemy is most active in the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

$43.980.1150.930.10
02:27 PM • 1268 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 5988 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 16916 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 33980 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 44241 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 54240 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 67807 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 58872 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 46183 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 45927 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
Popular news
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killedMarch 12, 05:41 AM • 49773 views
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhotoMarch 12, 07:59 AM • 35887 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 32409 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 27336 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectors12:32 PM • 22581 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors use01:41 PM • 4262 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor market01:32 PM • 4790 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 27684 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 32764 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 59673 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideo02:36 PM • 674 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking02:24 PM • 1190 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 14969 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 42743 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 31288 views
45 attacks already recorded on the front, the enemy is most active in the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

The General Staff recorded 45 combat engagements, with the highest enemy activity observed in the Huliaipole direction. The occupiers are shelling Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

45 attacks already recorded on the front, the enemy is most active in the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has already reached 45. The enemy is most active in the Huliaipole direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Rohizne, Ulanove, Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Bachivsk, Korenyok, Khodyne, Ryzhivka. In the Chernihiv region: Huta-Studenetska, Senkivka, Semenivka 

- the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice, launched two air strikes, dropped six aerial bombs, carried out 50 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which was with the use of a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once towards the settlement of Zybyne. The combat engagement continues.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced twice towards the settlements of Podoly and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, Drobysheve. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, and in the areas of Pleshchiivka and Rusynyi Yar. One battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried six times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne. One combat engagement is not yet over.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the Rybne area. In addition, Pokrovske was subjected to an enemy air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 18 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, Zelene, and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Rivne, Novoukrainka, Liubytske, Novoselevka. Nine combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Tavriyske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Defense Forces hit Russian radar station in occupied Crimea, S-300, and enemy warehouses - General Staff12.03.26, 13:16 • 2382 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine