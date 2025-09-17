$41.180.06
General Staff on the front situation: 117 combat engagements, the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Toretsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Toretsk directions, carrying out airstrikes and shelling.

General Staff on the front situation: 117 combat engagements, the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Toretsk directions

Since the beginning of this day, 117 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Toretsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping ten guided aerial bombs, and carried out 119 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, 13 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Otradne, and towards Hryhorivka and Obukhivka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense four times in the areas of Borivska Andriivka, Bohuslavka, and towards Kupyansk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks towards the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Druzhliubivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Kolodiazi. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Ten enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Siversk direction. The aggressor showed activity in the areas of Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka, and towards Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders four times in the direction of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and towards the settlement of Nykyforivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka, and towards Mykolaipillia. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 38 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Nove Shakhove, and towards Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 31 enemy attacks; battles are still ongoing in seven locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Piddubne, Voskresenka, Kamyshivakha, Novogeorgiivka, Olhivske, Ivanivka. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Poltavka. The settlements of Zaliznychne and Rizdvianka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, with air support, the enemy advanced in the area of Kamianka — without success.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivsky Bridge once, and the enemy also launched an air strike on the areas of Antonivka and Inhulka.

In other directions — no changes, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Kupyansk