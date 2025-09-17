Russia lost over a thousand servicemen and 152 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, September 16, Russia lost another 1020 servicemen and 152 units of equipment in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.09.25 are estimated to be:

personnel ‒ 1,097,450 (+1020) killed

tanks ‒ 11189 (+5)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,277 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 32,846 (+36)

MLRS ‒ 1490 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1217 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 341 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 60,079 (+360)

cruise missiles ‒ 3718 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 61,878 (+108)

special equipment ‒ 3965 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

During the day, September 16, 148 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy carried out 3308 shellings and used 2113 kamikaze drones. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 177 people killed and wounded.

