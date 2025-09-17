Russia lost over a thousand servicemen and 152 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.230.05
September 16, 04:50 PM • 21367 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 39013 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 25270 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 41064 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 56795 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 25939 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 44250 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37317 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16982 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37960 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Trump announced a great conversation with Modi: it was about resolving the conflict in Ukraine
Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - media
Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the city
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 38987 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 56782 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 44244 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Charles III
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Poland
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
The Guardian
Fox News
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Russia lost over a thousand servicemen and 152 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

On September 16, Russia lost 1020 servicemen and 152 pieces of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.09.25 amounted to over a million personnel.

Russia lost over a thousand servicemen and 152 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, September 16, Russia lost another 1020 servicemen and 152 units of equipment in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.09.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel ‒ 1,097,450 (+1020) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11189 (+5)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,277 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32,846 (+36)
          • MLRS ‒ 1490 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1217 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 60,079 (+360)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3718 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 61,878 (+108)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3965 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              During the day, September 16, 148 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy carried out 3308 shellings and used 2113 kamikaze drones. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 177 people killed and wounded.

                              Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 202517.09.25, 04:27 • 1956 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine