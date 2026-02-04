General Staff on the front situation: 110 battles recorded, enemy used 3875 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 3875 kamikaze drones and carried out 2995 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike, used one missile, carried out 57 air strikes, and dropped 151 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3875 kamikaze drones and carried out 2995 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped five aerial bombs, and carried out 75 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the direction of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Grafske, and Vovchanski Khutory. Ukrainian units repelled four attacks by Russian invaders.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction, where the enemy carried out offensive actions towards Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six attacks towards the settlements of Drobycheve, Novoselivka, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled eight attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Dronivka, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped two offensive actions in the Vasylkivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 10 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the direction of Vilne. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 17 occupiers and wounded 18; destroyed one artillery system, destroyed 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, three units of automotive and two units of special transport, also hit one tank, one artillery system, eight units of automotive, one unit of special equipment and 11 shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped two attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Zelenyi Hai and Sosnivka. The enemy launched an air strike on Pokrovske.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Novozaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne. Four combat engagements are ongoing. Zeleny, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka, and Verkhnia Tersa were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the Stepnohirsk area.

The enemy launched an air strike on Komyshuvakha.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action and launched an air strike on Odrado-Kamianka.

