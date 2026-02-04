Russians used chemical agents against Ukraine 224 times in January 2026 - General Staff

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
07:36 AM • 3698 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 21587 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 38953 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 33810 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 34396 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 32147 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 20360 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 28504 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 34319 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 18156 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
2m/s
67%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
French prosecutors demand Marine Le Pen be banned from elections for five yearsFebruary 4, 12:13 AM • 18439 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH report05:00 AM • 4998 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhoto05:46 AM • 19177 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideo06:41 AM • 4496 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISW07:33 AM • 23251 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 39876 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 41755 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 80598 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 89233 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 70931 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Europe
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 17675 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 18033 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 21132 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 28012 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 38511 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Gold

Russians used chemical agents against Ukraine 224 times in January 2026 - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Russian occupiers used dangerous chemical agents 224 times in January 2026, primarily K-51 and RG-VO gas grenades. Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, over 12,000 such cases have been recorded.

Russians used chemical agents against Ukraine 224 times in January 2026 - General Staff
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Throughout January 2026, Russian occupiers used dangerous chemical substances against Ukraine 224 times. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, more than 12,000 cases of dangerous chemical substances use have been recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy mainly used K-51 and RG-VO gas grenades, equipped with CS and CN chemical substances. These grenades are riot control agents.

These substances are not among the list of lethal chemical warfare agents, are not aggressive solvents for equipment or personal protective equipment, and are not intended for immediate lethal effect. In a number of states, they are officially used by law enforcement agencies exclusively in peacetime for law enforcement purposes, including riot control, provided strict adherence to established norms and restrictions.

- stated the General Staff.

At the same time, in combat conditions, the use of these substances is illegal and dangerous, as they cause severe irritation of the mucous membranes of the eyes and respiratory tract, lacrimation, coughing, suffocation, disorientation, and temporary loss of combat capability.

According to paragraph 5 of Article 1 of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction, the use of such substances as means of warfare is prohibited.

- noted the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russians may use chemical weapons of mass destruction if the war in Ukraine reaches a stalemate.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine