Russians used chemical agents against Ukraine 224 times in January 2026 - General Staff

Throughout January 2026, Russian occupiers used dangerous chemical substances against Ukraine 224 times. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, more than 12,000 cases of dangerous chemical substances use have been recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy mainly used K-51 and RG-VO gas grenades, equipped with CS and CN chemical substances. These grenades are riot control agents.

These substances are not among the list of lethal chemical warfare agents, are not aggressive solvents for equipment or personal protective equipment, and are not intended for immediate lethal effect. In a number of states, they are officially used by law enforcement agencies exclusively in peacetime for law enforcement purposes, including riot control, provided strict adherence to established norms and restrictions. - stated the General Staff.

At the same time, in combat conditions, the use of these substances is illegal and dangerous, as they cause severe irritation of the mucous membranes of the eyes and respiratory tract, lacrimation, coughing, suffocation, disorientation, and temporary loss of combat capability.

According to paragraph 5 of Article 1 of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction, the use of such substances as means of warfare is prohibited. - noted the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

