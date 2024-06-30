General Staff: Occupants increase number of attacks in Kharkiv sector, fighting in Chasovyi Yar area
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops have increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv sector, with fighting continuing in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokol and Makarivka.
There were 90 clashes in the frontline since the beginning of the day. Russian troops increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv sector. In the Kramatorsk sector, fighting is taking place in the area of Chasovyi Yar. In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops have already carried out 29 assault actions today, according to the General Staff's summary as of 16:00 on June 30, UNN reports.
Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat engagements have taken place in the frontline. Defense forces are stopping the enemy and destroying its plans
According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:
The occupants increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv sector. Five attempts to advance toward our positions were repelled. There are no active hostilities at the moment.
The situation is similar in the Kupyansk sector , where the aggressor has attacked five times since the beginning of the day. There was no other enemy activity.
Liman direction. It's already nine aggressor's assault actions today. The enemy acted in the areas of Nevske and Torske, two firefights in the Nevske area are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk sector , fighting is taking place in the area of Chasovyi Yar. In total, the occupants have already attacked in this area six times, and four attacks are still ongoing.
In the Toretsk sector , the enemy used aviation. Aircraft strikes were carried out in the areas of New York, Zalizne and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka and Sokol. A total of 29 attacks took place today, six of them are still ongoing.
In the Vremivsk sector, fighting continues near Makarivka.
There were no significant changes in other areas.
"The defense forces are adequately responding to the actions of the invaders, taking the necessary measures to stabilize the situation," the General Staff noted.