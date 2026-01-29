$42.770.19
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian 1L119 Nebo-SVU radar in Luhansk Oblast, which is estimated to be worth $100 million. Numerous enemy UAV control points in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts, as well as an ammunition depot in Zaporizhzhia, were also hit.

General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Russian radar station and a number of control points for enemy UAVs, UNN reports.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as part of reducing the enemy's air defense capabilities, a 1L119 "Nebo-SVU" radar station was hit in the area of temporarily occupied Lymarivka in Luhansk Oblast.

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the estimated cost of such a station is about 100 million US dollars.

A number of enemy UAV control points were also hit. In particular, in the areas of the temporarily occupied settlements of Solodke, Rivnopillya, and Novohryhorivka (Zaporizhzhia region), as well as another one in the area of Pidstepne (TOT Kherson region). In addition, to undermine the offensive potential of the occupiers, an ammunition depot was hit in the area of temporarily occupied Vasylivka (Zaporizhzhia region).

- the report says.

Hits have been recorded, the extent of enemy losses is being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to methodically reduce the offensive potential of the Russian invaders. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast