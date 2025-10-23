$41.760.01
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
General Staff confirms damage to Ryazan oil refinery and enemy ammunition depot in Belgorod region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a strategic object of the Russian occupiers - the Ryazan oil refinery, as well as an enemy ammunition depot in the Belgorod region.

General Staff confirms damage to Ryazan oil refinery and enemy ammunition depot in Belgorod region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a strategic object of the Russian occupiers - the Ryazan Oil Refinery, as well as an enemy ammunition depot in the Belgorod region, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike at strategic objects of the aggressor state's military-industrial complex. On the night of October 23, 2025, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a strategic enemy object involved in providing the Russian armed forces - the Ryazan oil refinery. Explosions were recorded in the target area and a large-scale fire on the enterprise's territory.

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, the "Ryazan" oil refinery is one of the largest in the central part of the Russian Federation and belongs to the "Rosneft" company. The enterprise's capacities provide for the processing of more than 17 million tons of oil per year and play an important role in providing fuel to the enemy's military formations and logistical supply chains for the occupiers' armed forces. Disabling part of the plant's production capacities reduces the Russian army's ability to conduct combat operations, the General Staff emphasized.

In addition, on the same night, Ukrainian strike unmanned systems hit an enemy ammunition depot in the area of the settlement of Valuyki, Belgorod region. According to available information, the target was destroyed, and detonations and explosions of ammunition were observed.

- reported the General Staff.

"The implementation of measures aimed at stopping the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine