General Staff confirms damage to Ryazan oil refinery and enemy ammunition depot in Belgorod region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a strategic object of the Russian occupiers - the Ryazan Oil Refinery, as well as an enemy ammunition depot in the Belgorod region, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike at strategic objects of the aggressor state's military-industrial complex. On the night of October 23, 2025, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a strategic enemy object involved in providing the Russian armed forces - the Ryazan oil refinery. Explosions were recorded in the target area and a large-scale fire on the enterprise's territory. - reported the General Staff.

As stated, the "Ryazan" oil refinery is one of the largest in the central part of the Russian Federation and belongs to the "Rosneft" company. The enterprise's capacities provide for the processing of more than 17 million tons of oil per year and play an important role in providing fuel to the enemy's military formations and logistical supply chains for the occupiers' armed forces. Disabling part of the plant's production capacities reduces the Russian army's ability to conduct combat operations, the General Staff emphasized.

In addition, on the same night, Ukrainian strike unmanned systems hit an enemy ammunition depot in the area of the settlement of Valuyki, Belgorod region. According to available information, the target was destroyed, and detonations and explosions of ammunition were observed. - reported the General Staff.

"The implementation of measures aimed at stopping the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.