General Staff confirms hit to Russian oil depot in Engels

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit to the Russian oil depot in Engels, Saratov region, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a Russian oil depot in Engels," the General Staff said in a statement on social media.

"Last night, the oil storage base "Kombinat Kristal" in Engels, Saratov region, was attacked. Numerous explosions were recorded in the area of the target, and a large-scale fire broke out. Local authorities confirm the hit on an "industrial facility," the General Staff said

It is noted that this oil depot provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, where enemy strategic aviation is based.

"More detailed information on the results of combat operations is being clarified," the General Staff said.

"The task was carried out by the units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces. The destruction of the oil depot creates serious logistical problems for the strategic aviation of the Russian occupiers and significantly reduces their ability to strike at peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian objects. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

