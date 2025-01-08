In the Russian city of Engels, after a drone attack in the night of January 8, a fuel storage facility for the "Engels-2" air base is on fire, according to the media. Governor of the Saratov region Roman Busargin reported a massive drone strike on Saratov and Engels. This is reported by UNN.

As ASTRA writes, the geolocation of the footage shows that after the drone attack in Engels, Saratov region, the oil depot of the "Crystal" plant of Rosrezerv caught fire. This is a federal state institution responsible for storing fuel for the "Engels-2" air base.

The location was geolocated by comparing the footage with panoramic Google maps. The photographs later published by the governor of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, confirm this information.

The governor reported damage to one of the industrial enterprises as a result of the drone strike. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. Emergency services are working on the spot to eliminate the consequences.

He said that an operational headquarters has been deployed at the enterprise where the fire broke out due to the UAV attack.

Earlier it was reported that in the city of Engels, Saratov region of the terrorist country, a large fire broke out after an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles.