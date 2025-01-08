ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45108 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146092 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126620 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134290 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133642 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170392 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110510 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163564 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104441 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129812 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128494 views
05:55 PM • 31539 views
06:08 PM • 93721 views
06:35 PM • 101295 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146097 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170394 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163564 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 191330 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180567 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128483 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 129799 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 142671 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134311 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 151510 views
Fire in Russian Engels: fuel storage of air base on fire, governor confirms massive drone strike

Fire in Russian Engels: fuel storage of air base on fire, governor confirms massive drone strike

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25914 views

In the Russian city of Engels, an oil storage facility serving the Engels-2 air base caught fire after a drone attack. The governor of the Saratov region confirmed a massive drone strike.

In the Russian city of Engels, after a drone attack in the night of January 8, a fuel storage facility for the "Engels-2" air base is on fire, according to the media. Governor of the Saratov region Roman Busargin reported a massive drone strike on Saratov and Engels. This is reported by UNN.

As ASTRA writes, the geolocation of the footage shows that after the drone attack in Engels, Saratov region, the oil depot of the "Crystal" plant of Rosrezerv caught fire. This is a federal state institution responsible for storing fuel for the "Engels-2" air base.

The location was geolocated by comparing the footage with panoramic Google maps. The photographs later published by the governor of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, confirm this information.

The governor reported damage to one of the industrial enterprises as a result of the drone strike. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. Emergency services are working on the spot to eliminate the consequences.

He said that an operational headquarters has been deployed at the enterprise where the fire broke out due to the UAV attack.

Earlier it was reported that in the city of Engels, Saratov region of the terrorist country, a large fire broke out after an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World

Contact us about advertising