General Staff confirms strike on oil terminal in occupied Feodosia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed the strike on an offshore oil terminal in the temporarily occupied Feodosia in Crimea, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ukrainian defense forces have struck another important object of the Russian invaders. Last night, a successful strike was made on the enemy's offshore oil terminal in the temporarily occupied Feodosia, Crimea. A fire was detected in the area of the facility. The consequences of the damage are being clarified," the General Staff reported on social media.

The Feodosia terminal, as indicated, is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products, which were used, among other things, to meet the needs of the Russian occupation army.

"The task was accomplished by the missile troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation continue. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff said.

