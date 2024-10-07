Oil depot burns in Feodosia after UAV attack

An oil depot in Feodosia is on fire after a drone attack. This was reported by the so-called “adviser” to the head of the occupiers of Crimea, Oleh Kryuchkov, on Telegram, Astra reports, according to UNN.

Fire at the Feodosia oil depot. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is working, - the statement said.

The representative of the occupation authorities added that there were no casualties or injuries.

Local publicists add that local residents heard explosions before the fire.

In several areas of the temporarily occupied Crimea , the sounds of explosions were heard on the night of October 7. Seven explosions and gunshots were reported in the area of the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka, as well as explosions in Simferopol.