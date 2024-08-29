General Staff confirms hits to oil depots in Rostov and Kirov regions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed the hits of the Atlas and Zenit oil depots and artillery depots in Russia - in Rostov, Kirov and Voronezh regions, respectively, UNN reports.

Details

"Another strategic object of the Russian occupiers has been hit: the coordinated work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is paying off. On the night of August 28, the Atlas oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was struck. The strike caused a fire in the vertical tanks of the facility. It is known that fire trains are being used to eliminate the consequences of the fire," the General Staff reported on social media.

GUR and SSO hit oil depot in Rostov region - source

As indicated, the task was performed by units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

"In addition, strikes were carried out on the Zenit oil depot in the Kirov region and the field artillery depot of the West group of Russian troops in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation," the General Staff noted.

Detailed information on the consequences of the damage is currently being clarified.

Sources: DIU drones hit oil depot in Kirov region of Russia at a distance of more than 1200 km from the border

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and to stop Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.