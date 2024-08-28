GUR and SSO hit oil depot in Rostov region - source

Ukrainian intelligence, together with the Special Operations Forces, used Ukrainian-made strike UAVs to hit an oil depot in the Rostov region. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

As a result of a joint operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian-made strike UAVs destroyed the oil depot of the Federal State Company "Atlas" of the Federal Agency of State Reserves of the Russian Federation near the Kamensk-Shakhtynsky settlement in Rostov region of the Russian Federation - the source said.

This facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and is directly involved in supplying the Russian occupation forces.

According to eyewitnesses, a fire is currently ongoing at the tanks of the oil depot. The detailed results of the operation are currently being finalized.

The Atlas Plant of the Federal Agency for State Reserves in the Southern Federal District specializes in the supply of petroleum products to the Russian Armed Forces. According to Russian media reports, in August 2020, the plant hosted joint exercises of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Federal Reserve within the framework of the Caucasus 2020 exercise. In the demonstration exercises, three methods were practiced for the supply of petroleum products for the needs of the army: road, rail and pipeline.

Addendum

Russian media reported that the Glubkinskaya oil depot in Rostov region was on fire.

More than 5 hours later, Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev confirmed a fire at another oil storage facility in the region, which was caused by a UAV attack.