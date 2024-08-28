GUR and SSO hit oil depot in Rostov region - source

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121999 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125363 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204858 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156988 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154760 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143751 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201596 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112514 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189915 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 61832 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 73386 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 46327 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100532 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 82417 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204858 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201596 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189915 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216524 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204439 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 6834 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 30387 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151372 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150545 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154558 views
GUR and SSO hit oil depot in Rostov region - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19311 views

Ukrainian intelligence and the Special Forces attacked the Atlas oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation using UAVs. The facility is supplied by the Russian occupation forces, and a fire is burning at the site.

Ukrainian intelligence, together with the Special Operations Forces, used Ukrainian-made strike UAVs to hit an oil depot in the Rostov region. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

As a result of a joint operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian-made strike UAVs destroyed the oil depot of the Federal State Company "Atlas" of the Federal Agency of State Reserves of the Russian Federation near the Kamensk-Shakhtynsky settlement in Rostov region of the Russian Federation

- the source said.

This facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and is directly involved in supplying the Russian occupation forces.

According to eyewitnesses, a fire is currently ongoing at the tanks of the oil depot. The detailed results of the operation are currently being finalized.

The Atlas Plant of the Federal Agency for State Reserves in the Southern Federal District specializes in the supply of petroleum products to the Russian Armed Forces. According to Russian media reports, in August 2020, the plant hosted joint exercises of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Federal Reserve within the framework of the Caucasus 2020 exercise. In the demonstration exercises, three methods were practiced for the supply of petroleum products for the needs of the army: road, rail and pipeline.

Addendum

Russian media reported that the Glubkinskaya oil depot in Rostov region was on fire.

More than 5 hours later, Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev confirmed a fire at another oil storage facility in the region, which was caused by a UAV attack.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World

