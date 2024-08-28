As a result of the DIU operation, Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones hit an oil depot near the town of Kotelnich in the Kirov region of Russia. The distance of the target from the Ukrainian border is more than 1200 kilometers. This was reported to UNN journalist by own sources.

"As a result of the operation, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine hit the oil depot of the Zenit State Enterprise near the village of Kotelnich, Kirov region," the source said.

According to a Ukrainian intelligence source, the attack on the oil depot was carried out by Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

According to local telegram channels, the strike was carried out using at least five UAVs. As a result, two tanks at the oil depot caught fire.

It should be noted that this is the first time that Ukrainian drones have attacked a hostile facility in the Kirov region of Russia. The distance of the target from the Ukrainian border is over 1200 kilometers.

Zenit is an object of the enemy's military-industrial complex and provides fuel to the occupation forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

rosZmI reported that the Kirov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones for the first time. In Kotelnich, more than 1,400 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, drones successfully hit tanks on the territory of the Rosrezerv's Zenit plant.

Today, on August 28, UNN sources reportedthat Ukrainian intelligence, together with the Special Operations Forces, used Ukrainian-made attack UAVs to hit an oil depot in the Rostov region.