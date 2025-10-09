$41.400.09
General Staff: a third of the battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is more active in the South-Slobozhansky direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 132 combat engagements at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on October 9. The largest number of battles, up to a third, took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the South-Slobozhansky direction.

General Staff: a third of the battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is more active in the South-Slobozhansky direction

Up to a third of the battles on the front today took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the South Slobozhansky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 9, UNN writes.

Currently, the total number of combat engagements is 132

- reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, the communities of the settlements of Hirky, Brusky, and Bobylivka in Sumy Oblast suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Situation by directions

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks today, and another engagement is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out ten strikes, dropping 28 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 80 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroivka, Zapadne, Dovhenke, and towards Dvorichanske, Kolodyazne, and Bologivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, Kupiansk, and Ivanivka; two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Pervomaiske, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Novoselivka, and towards Stavky today; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian units tried to advance on the positions of our troops eight times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Novoselivka, Vyyimka, and Pereyizne; one combat engagement is currently ongoing. The enemy struck Sloviansk with KABs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions twice in the area of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka. Kramatorsk was subjected to an air strike.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense ten times in the areas of Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 43 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Novoserhiivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 35 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four assault actions of enemy troops; seven more engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Maliivka, Kamyshivakha, Olhivka, and in the direction of Filiia, Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the occupiers in the area of Stepove and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, three futile attempts by the invaders to storm the positions of our units have been recorded so far.

General Staff confirms damage to Korobkovsky GPP and Yefimovka LPDS in Russia's Volgograd region09.10.25, 11:38 • 2360 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk