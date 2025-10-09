General Staff confirms damage to Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and Yefimovka Oil Pumping Station in Russia's Volgograd region

$41.400.09
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 1618 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 3590 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 7264 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 14633 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 12115 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 13551 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 15906 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26123 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 48238 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 34704 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 1690 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 14682 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 55777 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 61313 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 40581 views
General Staff confirms damage to Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and Yefimovka Oil Pumping Station in Russia's Volgograd region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

On the night of October 9, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and the Yefimovka linear production dispatch station in Russia's Volgograd region. Explosions and fires were recorded on the territory of both facilities.

General Staff confirms damage to Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and Yefimovka Oil Pumping Station in Russia's Volgograd region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and the Yefimovka linear production dispatch station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

On the night of October 9, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and the Yefimovka linear production dispatch station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant (Kotovo, Volgograd region, Russia) is one of the largest plants for primary processing of natural gas and associated petroleum gas in the south of Russia with a design capacity of 450 million m³ of natural and associated gas per year and 186 thousand tons of broad fraction of light hydrocarbons per year.

LVDS "Yefimovka" (Yefimovka, Volgograd region, Russia), as reported, is a station that serves several main lines for transporting oil and petroleum products in the region with a throughput capacity of 50 million tons per year.

Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of both enterprises, information about the consequences of the damage is being clarified.

- noted the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are consistently taking measures aimed at undermining the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation, in order to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Gas and oil plants are burning in Russia, including a facility belonging to Lukoil09.10.25, 09:35 • 1944 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine