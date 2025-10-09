General Staff confirms damage to Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and Yefimovka Oil Pumping Station in Russia's Volgograd region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and the Yefimovka linear production dispatch station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

On the night of October 9, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and the Yefimovka linear production dispatch station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. - reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant (Kotovo, Volgograd region, Russia) is one of the largest plants for primary processing of natural gas and associated petroleum gas in the south of Russia with a design capacity of 450 million m³ of natural and associated gas per year and 186 thousand tons of broad fraction of light hydrocarbons per year.

LVDS "Yefimovka" (Yefimovka, Volgograd region, Russia), as reported, is a station that serves several main lines for transporting oil and petroleum products in the region with a throughput capacity of 50 million tons per year.

Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of both enterprises, information about the consequences of the damage is being clarified. - noted the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are consistently taking measures aimed at undermining the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation, in order to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

