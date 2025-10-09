Gas and oil plants are burning in Russia, including a facility belonging to Lukoil

The FIRMS satellite forest fire monitoring project, run by NASA, recorded a series of fires. The monitoring system recorded a fire in the area of the Lukoil-Korobkovsky gas processing plant.

UNN reports with reference to FIRMS and Russian media.

Details

Fires have been recorded in Russia in a number of territories belonging to gas and oil refining facilities.

Fires in the area of the gas processing plant in Kotovo and the Yefimovka oil pumping station in the Volgograd region - writes the Astra channel, referring to data recorded by NASA's fire monitoring system.

It also indicates a fire on the territory of the Korobkovsky gas processing plant, which is part of the Lukoil group. This facility specializes in the complex processing of natural and associated petroleum gas. According to media reports, it is the largest such enterprise in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation.

NASA's fire monitoring system indicates a flare-up in the area of the Yafimovka oil pumping station (OPS), which belongs to the infrastructure of Transneft-Privolga JSC.

