Gas and oil plants are burning in Russia, including a facility belonging to Lukoil

Exclusive
07:35 AM • 1296 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 2512 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 8220 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outages
October 9, 01:15 AM • 12493 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 23746 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 46895 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 33739 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
October 8, 05:38 PM • 28663 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 51560 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 57213 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Sumy region under massive shelling by Russian troops: there are dead and woundedVideoOctober 8, 09:53 PM • 13154 views
AI model becomes a member of the board of directors of Kazakhstan's state fundOctober 8, 10:51 PM • 3006 views
Germany cancels accelerated citizenship for foreignersOctober 8, 11:38 PM • 6792 views
Minus 60 occupiers per day: the military reported on how they are eliminating Russians in Dnipropetrovsk regionOctober 9, 12:06 AM • 10651 views
UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on firePhoto01:52 AM • 21896 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 57209 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 36661 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 48623 views
Gas and oil plants are burning in Russia, including a facility belonging to Lukoil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1408 views

NASA's FIRMS satellite monitoring project recorded a number of fires at gas and oil refining facilities in Russia. Among them is a fire in the area of the Lukoil-Korobkovsky gas processing plant and the Yefimovka oil pumping station in the Volgograd region.

Gas and oil plants are burning in Russia, including a facility belonging to Lukoil

The FIRMS satellite forest fire monitoring project, run by NASA, recorded a series of fires. The monitoring system recorded a fire in the area of the Lukoil-Korobkovsky gas processing plant.

UNN reports with reference to FIRMS and Russian media.

Details

Fires have been recorded in Russia in a number of territories belonging to gas and oil refining facilities.

Fires in the area of the gas processing plant in Kotovo and the Yefimovka oil pumping station in the Volgograd region

- writes the Astra channel, referring to data recorded by NASA's fire monitoring system.

It also indicates a fire on the territory of the Korobkovsky gas processing plant, which is part of the Lukoil group. This facility specializes in the complex processing of natural and associated petroleum gas. According to media reports, it is the largest such enterprise in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation.

NASA's fire monitoring system indicates a flare-up in the area of the Yafimovka oil pumping station (OPS), which belongs to the infrastructure of Transneft-Privolga JSC.

Recall

Ihor Telezhnikov

NASA