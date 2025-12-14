General Staff: 95 Russian attacks as of 4:00 PM on December 14, the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported operational information as of 4:00 PM on December 14, 2025. The enemy carried out 95 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff data.

Details

Pokrovsk direction. The most combat engagements – 33 attacks. The occupiers advanced in the areas of Shakhove, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, and other settlements. Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 attacks, and fighting continues.

Kostiantynivka direction. The enemy tried to storm positions near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and other villages 17 times. 15 attacks were repelled, two engagements are ongoing.

Oleksandrivka direction. 13 attempts to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops were recorded.

Lyman and Sloviansk directions. Six and four attacks were repelled, respectively, and fighting continues in the areas of Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Yampil, and Pereizne.

Kupiansk direction. The enemy attacked three times in the direction of Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy made one attempt to advance, launched two air strikes (six KABs), and carried out 78 shellings. Border settlements, including Volfyne, Khrynivka, and Ryzhivka, suffered from artillery fire.

Southern Slobozhansky direction. Ukrainian military repelled five assaults near Synelnykove and Vovchansk.

Huliaipole direction. Nine enemy assault actions were repelled.

Prydniprovsky direction. One unsuccessful attempt by the occupiers to approach the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge was recorded.

