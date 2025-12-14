General Staff: 95 Russian attacks as of 4:00 PM on December 14, the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 2336 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 7754 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 30825 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 55334 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 39402 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 38794 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 31751 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 19833 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 18836 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16506 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0.8m/s
93%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Europe's longest urban cable car launched in Paris suburbDecember 14, 04:44 AM • 7962 views
Starmer prepares to change US ambassador amid escalating tensions with TrumpDecember 14, 05:38 AM • 7384 views
Russian army lost 710 servicemen in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 14, 05:46 AM • 4450 views
Five people arrested in Bavaria for preparing attack on Christmas marketDecember 14, 06:30 AM • 3614 views
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the eveningDecember 14, 07:29 AM • 8966 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 37030 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 43103 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 42226 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 51962 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 76020 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Belarus
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 20251 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 22422 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 27348 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 61793 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 42266 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system

General Staff: 95 Russian attacks as of 4:00 PM on December 14, the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

As of 4:00 PM on December 14, 95 Russian attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were recorded. The largest number of combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk (33 attacks) and Kostiantynivka (17 attacks) directions.

General Staff: 95 Russian attacks as of 4:00 PM on December 14, the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported operational information as of 4:00 PM on December 14, 2025. The enemy carried out 95 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff data.

Details

Pokrovsk direction. The most combat engagements – 33 attacks. The occupiers advanced in the areas of Shakhove, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, and other settlements. Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 attacks, and fighting continues.

Kostiantynivka direction. The enemy tried to storm positions near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and other villages 17 times. 15 attacks were repelled, two engagements are ongoing.

Oleksandrivka direction. 13 attempts to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops were recorded.

Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening14.12.25, 09:29 • 8978 views

Lyman and Sloviansk directions. Six and four attacks were repelled, respectively, and fighting continues in the areas of Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Yampil, and Pereizne.

Kupiansk direction. The enemy attacked three times in the direction of Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy made one attempt to advance, launched two air strikes (six KABs), and carried out 78 shellings. Border settlements, including Volfyne, Khrynivka, and Ryzhivka, suffered from artillery fire.

Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke out13.12.25, 04:28 • 16400 views

Southern Slobozhansky direction. Ukrainian military repelled five assaults near Synelnykove and Vovchansk.

Huliaipole direction. Nine enemy assault actions were repelled.

Prydniprovsky direction. One unsuccessful attempt by the occupiers to approach the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge was recorded.

Defense Forces hit Afipsky oil refinery, oil depot in Uryupinsk and a number of military facilities of the Russian Federation14.12.25, 12:01 • 2176 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Ukraine