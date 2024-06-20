General Staff: 158 clashes occurred at the front during the day, the Defense Forces hit one important enemy object

Over the past day, 158 military clashes occurred at the front. The Defense Forces hit, in particular, 12 areas of personnel concentration, three air defense systems, an electronic warfare station, a radar station and one important enemy object. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff for 10:00 on June 20, reports UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, 158 military clashes were recorded at the front during the day. According to updated information, over the past day, the enemy has carried out three missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 3 missiles, 53 air strikes (in particular, dropped 76 Kabiv), carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 89 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of personnel concentration, four artillery systems, three air defense systems, an electronic warfare station, a radar station and another important enemy facility.

Another plus of 1,170 invaders and 18 combat vehicles: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses