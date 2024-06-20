$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11616 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 122263 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126170 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140752 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200709 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240107 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148208 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370178 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182612 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149816 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

General Staff: 158 clashes occurred at the front during the day, the Defense Forces hit one important enemy object

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23675 views

Over the past day, 158 military clashes occurred at the front, and the Defense Forces attacked 12 areas of personnel concentration, 3 air defense systems, an electronic warfare station, a radar station and one important enemy object.

General Staff: 158 clashes occurred at the front during the day, the Defense Forces hit one important enemy object

Over the past day, 158  military clashes occurred at the front. The Defense Forces hit, in particular, 12 areas of personnel concentration, three air defense systems, an electronic warfare station, a radar station and one important enemy object. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff for 10:00 on June 20, reports UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, 158 military clashes were recorded at the front during the day. According to updated information, over the past day, the enemy has carried out three missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 3 missiles, 53 air strikes (in particular, dropped 76 Kabiv), carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 89 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of personnel concentration, four artillery systems, three air defense systems, an electronic warfare station, a radar station and another important enemy facility.

Another plus of 1,170 invaders and 18 combat vehicles: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses20.06.24, 07:33 • 35805 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

