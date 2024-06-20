$41.340.03
Another plus of 1,170 invaders and 18 combat vehicles: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35805 views

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 530,920 personnel and 7,987 tanks.

Another plus of 1,170 invaders and 18 combat vehicles: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have already reached about 530,920 people, 7,987 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.06.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel-about 530,920 (+1,170) people,
  • tanks  - 7987 (+3) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 15337 (+18) units,
  • artillery systems -  14052 (+45) units,
  • MLRS  - 1105 (+1) units,
  • air defense systems-859 (+2) units,
  • aircraft-359 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  - 326 (+0) units,
  • Operational-tactical UAV - 11260 (+39),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2298 (+1),
  • ships ‒ boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automobile equipment and tankers - 19134 (+56) units,
  • special equipment-2357 (+6).

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: militants have already conducted 28 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector19.06.24, 17:00 • 22159 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Ukraine
