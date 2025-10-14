General Staff: 113 battles on the front, more than a third in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the current day, 113 battles have taken place at the front, more than a third of which were in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 14, writes UNN.

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 113 times - reported the General Staff.

As stated, border areas of our country suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Nova Huta, Novovasylivka, Bobylivka, Sytne in Sumy Oblast; Zorya, Arkhipivka, Zarichchia in Chernihiv Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy tried to conduct offensive actions five times. Enemy aircraft carried out four airstrikes, dropping a total of 12 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also carried out 98 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military repelled seven enemy assaults near Kamyanka, Zapadne, and Kutkivka, as well as in the direction of Kolodyazne and Bologivka. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the Kupyansk direction in the area of Pishchane and in the direction of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled three attacks in the direction of Drobycheve and near the settlements of Serednie and Kolodyazi. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks - the occupation units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Pereyizne, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders seven times in the direction of Kostiantynivka and near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Ukrainian units repelled five attacks, and two more enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 47 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Sukhetske, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Orikhove, Novoukrainka, Filiya and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 39 attacks, and battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried to advance nine times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Yalta, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Poltavka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions today.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near Stepove. The settlement of Novoandriivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's aviation launched an attack with unguided aerial missiles on Olhivka.

