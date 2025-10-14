General Staff: 113 battles on the front, more than a third in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
03:00 PM • 136 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 10411 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 10982 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16365 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 11696 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 17268 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11134 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10381 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 12309 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14747 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.5m/s
72%
751mm
Popular news
Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI companies are buying unsold Cybertrucks from TeslaOctober 14, 05:59 AM • 12404 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New YorkOctober 14, 06:35 AM • 14284 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 23827 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 6892 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 5666 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa01:31 PM • 10411 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16365 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 17268 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 56968 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 57176 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 5856 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 7110 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 28019 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 32698 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 34077 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
T-72
T-90
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Gold

General Staff: 113 battles on the front, more than a third in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

Since the beginning of the current day, 113 battles have taken place on the front, of which more than a third occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 113 times.

General Staff: 113 battles on the front, more than a third in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the current day, 113 battles have taken place at the front, more than a third of which were in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 14, writes UNN.

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 113 times

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, border areas of our country suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Nova Huta, Novovasylivka, Bobylivka, Sytne in Sumy Oblast; Zorya, Arkhipivka, Zarichchia in Chernihiv Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy tried to conduct offensive actions five times. Enemy aircraft carried out four airstrikes, dropping a total of 12 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also carried out 98 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military repelled seven enemy assaults near Kamyanka, Zapadne, and Kutkivka, as well as in the direction of Kolodyazne and Bologivka. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the Kupyansk direction in the area of Pishchane and in the direction of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled three attacks in the direction of Drobycheve and near the settlements of Serednie and Kolodyazi. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks - the occupation units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Pereyizne, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders seven times in the direction of Kostiantynivka and near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Ukrainian units repelled five attacks, and two more enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 47 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Sukhetske, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Orikhove, Novoukrainka, Filiya and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 39 attacks, and battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried to advance nine times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Yalta, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Poltavka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions today.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near Stepove. The settlement of Novoandriivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's aviation launched an attack with unguided aerial missiles on Olhivka.

Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day14.10.25, 07:29 • 33375 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine