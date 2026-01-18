Gene Hackman's New Mexico Estate Listed for $6.3 Million

The estate of legendary Hollywood actor, two-time Academy Award winner Gene Hackman, has been put on the real estate market for $6.25 million. The sale comes a year after the tragic death of the 95-year-old actor and his 65-year-old wife Betsy Arakawa. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

The couple's bodies were found in February 2025 in their home in New Mexico. The investigation established that Arakawa died from hantavirus, spread by rodents, and Hackman, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease, passed away a week later from heart failure.

Sotheby's International Realty agents noted that they did not add a "celebrity premium" to the property's value, assessing the estate solely on market indicators. All personal belongings of the couple have already been removed from the premises. Company representatives acknowledge that the fact of the owners' death inside the house may be an obstacle for some buyers, but emphasize the unique characteristics of the property.

Estate Characteristics

The property, spanning approximately 13,000 square feet (over 1200 m²), is located on a secluded plot and offers: dozens of acres of private wooded land, a three-bedroom guesthouse, a private golf course, a swimming pool, and a hot tub.

Gene Hackman, known for his roles in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven," lived in this house for several decades. The actor's family, including his three children from his first marriage, previously expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their father and grandfather, who ended his life in this secluded estate.

