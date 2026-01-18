$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Gene Hackman's New Mexico Estate Listed for $6.3 Million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The estate of two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman is for sale for $6.25 million following the death of the actor and his wife. The 1,200 sq m property includes a guesthouse, golf course, swimming pool, and hot tub.

Gene Hackman's New Mexico Estate Listed for $6.3 Million

The estate of legendary Hollywood actor, two-time Academy Award winner Gene Hackman, has been put on the real estate market for $6.25 million. The sale comes a year after the tragic death of the 95-year-old actor and his 65-year-old wife Betsy Arakawa. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

The couple's bodies were found in February 2025 in their home in New Mexico. The investigation established that Arakawa died from hantavirus, spread by rodents, and Hackman, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease, passed away a week later from heart failure.

Architectural masterpiece by Charles Hertling listed for sale in the US for $3.69 million05.01.26, 05:11 • 4336 views

Sotheby's International Realty agents noted that they did not add a "celebrity premium" to the property's value, assessing the estate solely on market indicators. All personal belongings of the couple have already been removed from the premises. Company representatives acknowledge that the fact of the owners' death inside the house may be an obstacle for some buyers, but emphasize the unique characteristics of the property.

Estate Characteristics

The property, spanning approximately 13,000 square feet (over 1200 m²), is located on a secluded plot and offers: dozens of acres of private wooded land, a three-bedroom guesthouse, a private golf course, a swimming pool, and a hot tub.

Gene Hackman, known for his roles in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven," lived in this house for several decades. The actor's family, including his three children from his first marriage, previously expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their father and grandfather, who ended his life in this secluded estate. 

Gene Hackman, a Hollywood legend known for the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde27.02.25, 11:52 • 27699 views

Stepan Haftko

