Gene Hackman, a Hollywood legend known for the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43751 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86920 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114550 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106774 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149715 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120213 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135942 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 24672 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33727 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119453 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47028 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37637 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114550 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119453 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149715 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193066 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193417 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123661 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125809 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155522 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135965 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143407 views
Actual
Gene Hackman, a Hollywood legend known for the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde

Gene Hackman, a Hollywood legend known for the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22718 views

Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe. Hackman was known for his roles in the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde, and Unforgiven.

Gene Hackman, an unforgettable actor of the 70s or ‘golden decade’ of Hollywood, as well as the 80s and 90s, has died at the age of 95.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to BBC and Rai News.

Details

Famous American actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, a classical pianist, were found on Thursday at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico (USA), along with their dog.

A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico reads: "We can confirm that Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead Wednesday afternoon at their home on Sunset Trail.

John Ashton, actor of the TV series “Beverly Hills Cop,” dies at the age of 7630.09.24, 15:52 • 12797 views

Born on January 30, 1930, in San Bernardino, California, Hackman had a difficult childhood and adolescence due to the attitude of his father, who later left the family when Gene was 13. At the age of 16, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy after lying about his age, served for five years, mostly as a radio operator, and was stationed in China and Japan.

After serving in the military, he decided to pursue acting. Hackman settled in Los Angeles, where he got small supporting roles, but decided that theater was his favorite thing to do and moved to New York to try his luck on the Broadway stage. It didn't work out right away:

I lived in New York for about eight years before I found a job. I sold women's shoes, polished leather furniture, and drove a truck.

- Hackman said.

In 1963, Hackman began acting in Off-Broadway productions and small roles on television. He eventually caught the attention of Hollywood producers and made a return trip to Los Angeles to appear in the movie Bonnie and Clyde, where he played the brother of the main character Warren Beatty (Clyde). 

Gossip Girl star dies in the US26.02.25, 20:36 • 33596 views

Gene Hackman began making a name for himself in the 1970s, starring as New York detective Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in the movie The French Connection. He also appeared in the 1972 disaster movie The Poseidon Adventure.

Over 100 films in Gene Hackman's career. Since the 1960s, he has been playing the villain, or ruthless, amoral characters with a cynical sarcasm, with great success.

Image

He has also appeared in the hit films The Runaway Jury and The Conversation by Francis Ford Coppola, as well as The Tenenbaums by Wes Anderson.

Hackman won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Jimmy ‘Popeye’ Doyle in William Friedkin's 1971 thriller The French Connection, and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Little Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood's 1992 western Unforgiven.

His last appearance on the big screen was as Monroe Cole in the movie Welcome to Muscle in 2004.

Hackman and his first wife, Faye Maltese, were together for 30 years and raised three children before divorcing in 1986.

Image

In the last years of his life, he and his second wife, Betsy, a classical pianist, remained out of the public eye, except for a rare joint appearance at the 2003 Golden Globe Awards. Then Hackman received the Cecil B. deMille Award.

Recall

American soul singer Roberta Flack, known for the hit song "Killing Me Softly", has died. The two-time Grammy winner for Best Recording of the Year passed away in New York surrounded by her family.

Japanese actress and singer Miho Nakayama: icon of J-Pop music of the 80s and 90s, star of the movie "Love Letter"has died06.12.24, 14:59 • 16956 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-states-navyUnited States Navy
new-york-cityNew York City
chinaChina
japanJapan
los-angelesLos Angeles

Contact us about advertising