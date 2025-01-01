Gazprom comments on stopping gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine

Today, on January 1, the Russian company Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine in connection with the completion of the transit agreement. This is stated in the company's statement, UNN reports.

Details

“On January 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (Moscow time), the documents signed on December 30, 2019, expired: the agreement between Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine to organize the transportation of Russian gas through Ukraine and the agreement on cooperation between the Russian and Ukrainian gas transmission system operators - Gazprom and Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC,” the company said.

The company complained that “due to the clear refusal of the Ukrainian side to extend these agreements, Gazprom was deprived of the technical and legal ability to supply gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine from January 1, 2025.

“Russian gas is not supplied for transportation through the territory of Ukraine,” the company added.

Recall

On January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security.

The Czech Republic is ready to provide Slovakia with natural gas transportation and storage capacities. This decision was made against the backdrop of Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit through its territory.