Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 68124 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153190 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130434 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137842 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136002 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174734 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111335 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166857 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104578 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113989 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Gazprom comments on stopping gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine

Gazprom comments on stopping gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 80345 views

Russia has stopped gas supplies through Ukraine after the transit agreement expires on January 1, 2025. The Czech Republic is ready to provide Slovakia with gas transportation capacity in response to this situation.

Today, on January 1, the Russian company Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine in connection with the completion of the transit agreement. This is stated in the company's statement, UNN reports.

Details

“On January 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (Moscow time), the documents signed on December 30, 2019, expired: the agreement between Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine to organize the transportation of Russian gas through Ukraine and the agreement on cooperation between the Russian and Ukrainian gas transmission system operators - Gazprom and Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC,” the company said.

The company complained that “due to the clear refusal of the Ukrainian side to extend these agreements, Gazprom was deprived of the technical and legal ability to supply gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine from January 1, 2025.

“Russian gas is not supplied for transportation through the territory of Ukraine,” the company added.

Recall

On January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security.

The Czech Republic is ready to provide Slovakia with natural gas transportation and storage capacities. This decision was made against the backdrop of Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit through its territory.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
naftogazNaftogaz
czech-republicCzech Republic
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

