Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Gaza police chief killed in Israeli strike on Gaza Strip

Gaza police chief killed in Israeli strike on Gaza Strip

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24452 views

An Israeli air strike on a tent camp in Gaza killed Hamas police chief Mahmoud Salah and security chief Husam Shahwan. A total of 11 people, including children and women, were killed in the attack.

An Israeli air strike killed Mahmoud Salah, head of the Hamas-established police in the Gaza Strip, and Husam Shahwan, whom Israel calls the head of the Palestinian group's internal security apparatus, UNN reports , citing the BBC.

Details [1

On the night of January 2, the Israeli military conducted an air strike on a tent camp in the southern Gaza Strip. Medical workers in Gaza report that in addition to Mahmoud Salah and Husam Shahwan, nine other people were killed, including three children and two women.

According to them, another 15 people were injured. The Israeli army confirmed the strike on the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis on its telegram channel.

She also claims that Shahwan was engaged in intelligence assessments of the situation during the group's attacks on IDF units.

According to Reuters, at least 26 Palestinians were killed in other strikes in the Gaza Strip, including six in the building of the Ministry of Interior in Khan Younis.

Recall 

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon warned the Houthis of a “miserable fate” if they continue their attacks. He also declared Israel's readiness to strike any targets in the Middle East, including Iran. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
israelIsrael
united-nationsUnited Nations
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
iranIran

