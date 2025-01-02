Gaza police chief killed in Israeli strike on Gaza Strip

An Israeli air strike killed Mahmoud Salah, head of the Hamas-established police in the Gaza Strip, and Husam Shahwan, whom Israel calls the head of the Palestinian group's internal security apparatus, UNN reports , citing the BBC.

On the night of January 2, the Israeli military conducted an air strike on a tent camp in the southern Gaza Strip. Medical workers in Gaza report that in addition to Mahmoud Salah and Husam Shahwan, nine other people were killed, including three children and two women.

According to them, another 15 people were injured. The Israeli army confirmed the strike on the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis on its telegram channel.

She also claims that Shahwan was engaged in intelligence assessments of the situation during the group's attacks on IDF units.

According to Reuters, at least 26 Palestinians were killed in other strikes in the Gaza Strip, including six in the building of the Ministry of Interior in Khan Younis.

