Gasoline prices in Kyiv region have noticeably increased in a few days

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 5350 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 22974 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 53200 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 61383 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 67155 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 39517 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 37199 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 60330 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 82530 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 69952 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
4m/s
62%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in yearsMarch 4, 11:53 PM • 16339 views
US and Iran may have held secret talks behind Israel's back, Netanyahu demands explanationMarch 5, 12:14 AM • 11682 views
Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricityMarch 5, 12:58 AM • 11015 views
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extraction04:09 AM • 6878 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War04:30 AM • 47749 views
Publications
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 606 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 38460 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 61410 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 67182 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 50720 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Musician
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 21232 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 37511 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 41634 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 48752 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 52482 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Gasoline prices in Kyiv region have noticeably increased in a few days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

In the Kyiv region, in the first 5 days of March, A-95 gasoline rose in price by almost 5 hryvnias. Prices for other types of fuel also increased, except for A-98 and A-80.

Gasoline prices in Kyiv region have noticeably increased in a few days

In the Kyiv region, fuel prices rose in the first days of March. The most noticeable increase was in A-95 gasoline, whose average cost increased by almost 5 hryvnias in the first 5 days of spring. This was reported by UNN with reference to the portal vseazs.com.

How gasoline prices have changed

As of March 1, the average price of A-95 gasoline in the Kyiv region was 61.97 hryvnias. By March 5, it had risen to 66.49 hryvnias. The cheapest A-95 costs 61.99 hryvnias, while the most expensive is 70.99 hryvnias.

Among gas station networks, the lowest price for A-95 gasoline is 61.99 hryvnias, while the highest price recorded is 70.99 hryvnias per liter.

Also, over the 5 days of March, other types of gasoline became more expensive. In particular, A-95+ gasoline rose from 66.99 hryvnias to 69.99 hryvnias, and A-92 from 60.74 hryvnias to 64.24 hryvnias.

At the same time, the average price of A-98 gasoline remained unchanged at 52.00 hryvnias. The cost of A-80 also remained unchanged at 17.99 hryvnias.

Diesel fuel also became more expensive

While on March 1, the average cost of diesel fuel was 61.97 hryvnias, by March 5, it had risen to 67.79 hryvnias. However, the price of DP+ diesel remained unchanged at 57.50 hryvnias. But autogas also became more expensive: from 37.75 hryvnias per liter to 39.47 hryvnias.

Thus, in a few days of March, the average prices for most types of fuel in the Kyiv region increased.

Recall

After the escalation of the security situation around Iran, forecasts about possible fuel shortages and a sharp increase in its price spread in Ukrainian media and social networks. At the same time, frequent price changes at gas stations and an increase in demand are being recorded.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomyAuto
Energy
Social network
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
Iran