Gasoline prices in Kyiv region have noticeably increased in a few days

In the Kyiv region, fuel prices rose in the first days of March. The most noticeable increase was in A-95 gasoline, whose average cost increased by almost 5 hryvnias in the first 5 days of spring. This was reported by UNN with reference to the portal vseazs.com.

How gasoline prices have changed

As of March 1, the average price of A-95 gasoline in the Kyiv region was 61.97 hryvnias. By March 5, it had risen to 66.49 hryvnias. The cheapest A-95 costs 61.99 hryvnias, while the most expensive is 70.99 hryvnias.

Among gas station networks, the lowest price for A-95 gasoline is 61.99 hryvnias, while the highest price recorded is 70.99 hryvnias per liter.

Also, over the 5 days of March, other types of gasoline became more expensive. In particular, A-95+ gasoline rose from 66.99 hryvnias to 69.99 hryvnias, and A-92 from 60.74 hryvnias to 64.24 hryvnias.

At the same time, the average price of A-98 gasoline remained unchanged at 52.00 hryvnias. The cost of A-80 also remained unchanged at 17.99 hryvnias.

Diesel fuel also became more expensive

While on March 1, the average cost of diesel fuel was 61.97 hryvnias, by March 5, it had risen to 67.79 hryvnias. However, the price of DP+ diesel remained unchanged at 57.50 hryvnias. But autogas also became more expensive: from 37.75 hryvnias per liter to 39.47 hryvnias.

Thus, in a few days of March, the average prices for most types of fuel in the Kyiv region increased.

Recall

After the escalation of the security situation around Iran, forecasts about possible fuel shortages and a sharp increase in its price spread in Ukrainian media and social networks. At the same time, frequent price changes at gas stations and an increase in demand are being recorded.