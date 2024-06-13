Gas explosion in a house in Kropyvnytskyi: two children injured

Two children were injured in a gas-air explosion in a residential building in Kropyvnytskyi. The house was heavily damaged. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

The explosion occurred on the night of June 13 in a private residential building. The explosion injured two children, born in 2015 and 2017. They were hospitalized in moderate condition at a children's hospital.

Also, according to the State Emergency Service, the house was heavily damaged. The cause of the explosion is being established by experts.

The State Emergency Service urged citizens to constantly check the serviceability of gas and electrical appliances and strictly follow fire safety rules.

