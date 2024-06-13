Firefighting at an industrial enterprise in Kyiv region after a Russian attack is still underway

As of this morning, firefighting continues at an industrial enterprise in Kyiv region, caused by a Russian attack on June 12, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The elimination of a fire at an industrial enterprise caused by Russia's armed aggression is underway," the State Emergency Service reported on social media at 7 a.m. on June 13.

As indicated, 249 personnel, 98 pieces of equipment, and four fire trains are working at the scene.

Recall

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said that firefighting units from Kyiv region, Kyiv city, Ukrzaliznytsia and Boryspil state enterprise were involved in the firethat started as a result of the morning attack by Russian Federation on June 12.