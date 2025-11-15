G7 ambassadors praised Zelensky's support for investigation into energy corruption scandal - statement

The ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) highly praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's support for an independent investigation by NABU and SAP into the corruption scandal in the energy sector. This was stated in a statement by the G7 ambassadors' group in Ukraine on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

The diplomats noted that they expect the Ukrainian leadership to continue its efforts to combat corruption, which is key to the country's Euro-Atlantic integration.

As Russian attacks continue, we continue to support Ukraine's energy resilience - the ambassadors' post reads.

The statement by the ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries in Ukraine has already been commented on by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"I am grateful to the G7 ambassadors for their support of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's principled reaction to recent investigations. This position reflects what we discussed a few days ago in Canada with the G7 foreign ministers. Ukraine remains committed to reforms and the fight against corruption," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wrote.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Operation "Midas": bail posted for two "back-office" employees