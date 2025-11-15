G7 ambassadors praised Zelensky's support for investigation into energy corruption scandal - statement

$42.060.00
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 13826 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 27687 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 26897 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 42948 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 41201 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 35712 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 28545 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 18937 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 66778 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Prosecutor General's Office completes investigation into illegal kaolin mining worth UAH 190 million
Over 500,000 citizens applied for "Winter Support" in the first two hours - Zelenskyy
Ukrainian partisans scouted coordinates of enterprise producing Oniks missiles
Iran officially confirmed that it seized a tanker with petrochemical cargo in the Persian Gulf
Yagotyn Mayor Dzyuba publicly quotes the film "Brother 2", which is banned in Ukraine
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 61387 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 67668 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 295215 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Khmelnytskyi
Kyiv Oblast
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
Technology
Diia (service)
Film
Social network
The Diplomat

G7 ambassadors praised Zelensky's support for investigation into energy corruption scandal - statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

G7 ambassadors noted the President of Ukraine's support for an independent investigation by NABU and SAPO into the energy corruption scandal. They expect Ukraine to continue its efforts in fighting corruption, which is key to Euro-Atlantic integration.

G7 ambassadors praised Zelensky's support for investigation into energy corruption scandal - statement

The ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) highly praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's support for an independent investigation by NABU and SAP into the corruption scandal in the energy sector. This was stated in a statement by the G7 ambassadors' group in Ukraine on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

The diplomats noted that they expect the Ukrainian leadership to continue its efforts to combat corruption, which is key to the country's Euro-Atlantic integration.

As Russian attacks continue, we continue to support Ukraine's energy resilience

- the ambassadors' post reads.

The statement by the ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries in Ukraine has already been commented on by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"I am grateful to the G7 ambassadors for their support of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's principled reaction to recent investigations. This position reflects what we discussed a few days ago in Canada with the G7 foreign ministers. Ukraine remains committed to reforms and the fight against corruption," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wrote.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Operation "Midas": bail posted for two "back-office" employees13.11.25, 21:22 • 3240 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Andriy Sybiha
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine