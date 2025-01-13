Fury announces retirement from boxing after defeat by Usyk

British boxer Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing after his second defeat by Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, UNN reports with reference to Eurosport.

"I'm going to make this short and sweet, but I'd like to announce that I'm retiring from boxing," Fury said in a video posted on social media.

Fury failed to regain the world heavyweight title last month against Oleksandr Usyk.

