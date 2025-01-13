ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 12106 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138123 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122319 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130379 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131047 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165739 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109772 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159876 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104322 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Fury announces retirement from boxing after defeat by Usyk

Fury announces retirement from boxing after defeat by Usyk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26794 views

British boxer Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing. The decision was made after his second defeat to Ukrainian heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

British boxer Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing after his second defeat by Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, UNN reports with reference to Eurosport.

Details

"I'm going to make this short and sweet, but I'd like to announce that I'm retiring from boxing," Fury said in a video posted on social media.

AddendumAddendum

Fury failed to regain the world heavyweight title last month against Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk becomes “Best Boxer of the Year” after two victories over Fury in 2024 - The Ring12.01.25, 08:54 • 34972 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

