Usyk becomes “Best Boxer of the Year” after two victories over Fury in 2024 - The Ring

Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk has cemented his status as a boxing legend by being named Fighter of the Year. This was reported by The Ring, according to UNN.

Details

In 2024, he defeated Tyson Fury twice, winning an undisputed victory in a rematch that took place on December 21.

The victory in the second fight, held at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia, was the culmination of the year for Usyk. He defeated his opponent by a unanimous decision with a score of 116-112. This result finally dispelled the doubts that had arisen after their first fight, in which Usyk won a split decision.

For the 37-year-old Ukrainian, 2024 was a triumphant year, as he retained the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring heavyweight titles, confirming his dominant position in world boxing. The first victory over Fury brought Usyk the status of a full-fledged champion of the four-belt era, and the second one strengthened his reputation as one of the greatest boxers of our time.

During the first fight, Usyk almost ended it all with a knockout in the ninth round when he knocked Fury down. Although the British boxer made it to the final bell, that didn't stop the Ukrainian from winning. The rematch confirmed Usyk's undisputed superiority, leaving him at the top of the ranking of the best fighters regardless of weight category.

