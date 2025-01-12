Usyk becomes “Best Boxer of the Year” after two victories over Fury in 2024 - The Ring

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 38694 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144509 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125737 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133469 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133109 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169474 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110354 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162889 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104406 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113935 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 89986 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128697 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127347 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 87767 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100415 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144509 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169474 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162889 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190687 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179944 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127347 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128697 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142341 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134018 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151250 views
Usyk becomes “Best Boxer of the Year” after two victories over Fury in 2024 - The Ring

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34973 views

Oleksandr Usyk has been named The Ring's Fighter of the Year. The Ukrainian champion defeated Tyson Fury twice and retained all his heavyweight championship belts.

Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk has cemented his status as a boxing legend by being named Fighter of the Year. This was reported by The Ring, according to UNN.

Details

In 2024, he defeated Tyson Fury twice, winning an undisputed victory in a rematch that took place on December 21. 

He retained the title of absolute world boxing champion: Usyk wins rematch with Fury22.12.24, 01:41 • 23626 views

The victory in the second fight, held at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia, was the culmination of the year for Usyk. He defeated his opponent by a unanimous decision with a score of 116-112. This result finally dispelled the doubts that had arisen after their first fight, in which Usyk won a split decision. 

For the 37-year-old Ukrainian, 2024 was a triumphant year, as he retained the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring heavyweight titles, confirming his dominant position in world boxing. The first victory over Fury brought Usyk the status of a full-fledged champion of the four-belt era, and the second one strengthened his reputation as one of the greatest boxers of our time. 

During the first fight, Usyk almost ended it all with a knockout in the ninth round when he knocked Fury down. Although the British boxer made it to the final bell, that didn't stop the Ukrainian from winning. The rematch confirmed Usyk's undisputed superiority, leaving him at the top of the ranking of the best fighters regardless of weight category. 

Usyk became the best boxer in the world regardless of weight category according to The Ring after defeating Fury20.05.24, 14:37 • 15025 views

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
ukraineUkraine
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

